29 December 2025

DHS Announces Phased End Of TPS For Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, South Sudan, Beginning Early 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Burma (Myanmar), Ethiopia, Haiti, and South Sudan will end in early 2026.
Otieno B. Ombok and Giuseppina Mammoliti
Employers of TPS beneficiaries from affected countries should closely review the timelines and automatic Employment Authorization Document (EAD) extensions, summarized below in order of termination date.

Employers must ensure EADs of TPS beneficiaries are reverified for I-9 purposes and I-9 forms reflect the current expiration date for the relevant TPS program.

EADs based on TPS have A12 or C19 classification codes on the front of the card.

South Sudan

Termination date: Jan. 5, 2026

EADs with the following expiration dates are automatically extended through Jan. 5, 2026.

  • Nov. 3, 2025
  • May 3, 2025
  • Nov. 3, 2023

Burma

Termination date: Jan. 26, 2026

EADs with the following expiration dates are automatically extended through Jan. 26, 2026.

  • Nov. 25, 2025
  • May 25, 2024
  • Nov. 25, 2022

Haiti

Termination date: Feb. 3, 2026

EADs based on Haiti TPS with the following expiration dates are automatically extended through Feb. 3, 2026.

  • Feb. 3, 2026
  • Aug. 3, 2025
  • Aug. 3, 2024
  • June 30, 2024
  • Feb. 3, 2023
  • Dec. 31, 2022
  • Oct. 4, 2021
  • Jan. 4, 2021
  • Jan. 2, 2020
  • July 22, 2019
  • Jan. 22, 2018
  • July 22, 2017

Ethiopia

Termination date: Feb. 13, 2026.

EADs based on Ethiopia TPS with the following expiration dates are automatically extended through Feb. 13, 2026.

  • Dec. 12, 2025
  • June 12, 2024

TPS beneficiaries from Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, and South Sudan should consult with immigration counsel to explore options for maintaining lawful status and work authorization.

There are several lawsuits currently pending in federal district and circuit courts seeking to prevent the termination of the TPS programs outlined above.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

