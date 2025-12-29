DHS Announces Phased End Of TPS For Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, South Sudan, Beginning Early 2026

Otieno B. Ombok’s articles from Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Burma (Myanmar), Ethiopia, Haiti, and South Sudan will end in early 2026.

Employers of TPS beneficiaries from affected countries should closely review the timelines and automatic Employment Authorization Document (EAD) extensions, summarized below in order of termination date.

Employers must ensure EADs of TPS beneficiaries are reverified for I-9 purposes and I-9 forms reflect the current expiration date for the relevant TPS program.

EADs based on TPS have A12 or C19 classification codes on the front of the card.

South Sudan

Termination date: Jan. 5, 2026

EADs with the following expiration dates are automatically extended through Jan. 5, 2026.

Nov. 3, 2025

May 3, 2025

Nov. 3, 2023

Burma

Termination date: Jan. 26, 2026

EADs with the following expiration dates are automatically extended through Jan. 26, 2026.

Nov. 25, 2025

May 25, 2024

Nov. 25, 2022

Haiti

Termination date: Feb. 3, 2026

EADs based on Haiti TPS with the following expiration dates are automatically extended through Feb. 3, 2026.

Feb. 3, 2026

Aug. 3, 2025

Aug. 3, 2024

June 30, 2024

Feb. 3, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Oct. 4, 2021

Jan. 4, 2021

Jan. 2, 2020

July 22, 2019

Jan. 22, 2018

July 22, 2017

Ethiopia

Termination date: Feb. 13, 2026.

EADs based on Ethiopia TPS with the following expiration dates are automatically extended through Feb. 13, 2026.

Dec. 12, 2025

June 12, 2024

TPS beneficiaries from Burma, Ethiopia, Haiti, and South Sudan should consult with immigration counsel to explore options for maintaining lawful status and work authorization.

There are several lawsuits currently pending in federal district and circuit courts seeking to prevent the termination of the TPS programs outlined above.

