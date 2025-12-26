The Trump Administration Pauses Diversity Visa Lottery

On December 18, 2025, the Trump administration announced a pause to the processing and issuance of diversity lottery immigrant visas.

The diversity immigrant visa program makes green cards available to nationals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the U.S. The program makes up to 50,000 immigrant visas available annually. Nearly 20 million people applied for the 2025 lottery and more than 131,000 were selected. Once selected, lottery winners along with their spouses and dependent children are invited to apply for a green card.

The pause does not affect existing employment-based visa processes (such as H-1B, L-1, O-1).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.