What Canadian Citizens Should Know Before Traveling To The United States

Canadian citizens often enjoy smoother entry to the United States than many other travelers, but "smooth" does not mean "automatic." Misunderstandings can lead to shortened admissions, unexpected compliance obligations, or complications at the border. However, taking the proper precautions before traveling can help reduce travel risk.

Visa Stamps: Exceptions to the Exemption

In most situations, Canadian citizens do not need a U.S. visa stamp in their passport to seek admission. However, Canadians do need visa stamps for certain classifications, including E visas (treaty trader/investor), K visas, and diplomatic visas. If you are traveling for a purpose that may fit one of these categories, confirm the correct document requirements well before travel.

Visitor Admissions: No Six-Month Guarantee

Canadians entering as visitors are commonly admitted in B-1 (business) or B-2 (pleasure) status for up to six months, but Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has broad discretion to grant less time. CBP may limit admission to the date needed to complete the specific activity described at inspection. As an example, if a traveler says they are coming for a wedding or a short business meeting, CBP may admit them for only a week or another short time period, providing enough time to complete the activity.

A second point that often surprises frequent travelers: On re-entry, CBP may choose to admit someone only for the remaining time left on a prior admission, rather than issuing a fresh six-month period. For example, a traveler who departs and re-enters during an existing six-month window may be admitted only until the original end date—or, at the officer's discretion, may receive a new six-month stay.

In short, do not assume that a brief trip outside the U.S. "resets the clock."

The I-94 Controls

CBP generally no longer stamps passports with an admission stamp showing class of admission and authorized end date. Instead, travelers are expected to review their I-94 record after each entry. The I-94 (not a passport stamp, visa foil, or even a USCIS approval notice) governs both (1) the classification in which you were admitted and (2) how long you are authorized to remain in the United States.

After every entry, travelers should download and save the I-94 from the CBP I-94 website. Keep copies for your records and ensure all family members' I-94s match expectations. Beware that CBP generally does not grant admission beyond passport validity. Travelers are encouraged to renew their passports before extended travel.

Travel Patterns Matter

There is no U.S. immigration rule that limits Canadian citizens to only six months in the United States per calendar year. At the same time, there is no entitlement to spend more than six months a year in the United States. Each entry is a separate request for admission and is assessed by the inspecting CBP officer.

Beware that spending more time in the United States than outside it can prompt questions about how the traveler supports themselves and whether they are effectively living in the United States without the proper status. If you anticipate extended or frequent U.S. stays, consider planning in advance with counsel so your travel history and documentation align with your stated purpose.

Extended stays can also raise concerns about "immigrant intent"—especially if your travel patterns, belongings, or other facts suggest you are relocating or residing in the United States. Additionally, working remotely while in the United States can be risky; even if paid by a Canadian employer, performing productive work from inside the U.S. may be viewed as unauthorized employment unless an appropriate work-authorized category applies. If you anticipate remote work or ongoing work obligations during your trip, consult counsel in advance.

USCIS "Registration" Rules: When Canadians Are Exempt—and When They Are Not

Canadian citizens who are issued an I-94 are generally exempt from USCIS registration. This is particularly relevant for Canadians who enter by air, because they are generally issued an I-94 and therefore fall within the exemption.

However, there are two key exceptions:

Children who turn 14 while in the United States may need to register within 30 days of their 14th birthday (using USCIS Form G-325R), if they were not previously registered and will remain in the United States for 30 days or longer.

Canadians who enter at land or sea ports of entry, are not issued an I-94, and remain in the United States for 30 days or longer must register (also via Form G-325R).

If you plan to enter by land or sea and expect to stay 30 consecutive days or more, you may apply in advance for an I-94 to facilitate issuance at the port of entry—though this may require being sent to secondary inspection.

Fees, Refusals, and Preclearance Nuances

For travelers who obtain an I-94 at a land or sea border, CBP charges a $30 fee per I-94. There is no separate I-94 fee for entry by air (it is built into the airline ticket).

Canadians seeking admission from a Canadian land port or at U.S. pre-flight inspection are unlikely to be detained solely due to a refusal (absent criminal warrants) and are generally denied and sent home. However, the risk profile can change when the traveler applies from a third country and that country will not accept the traveler back, potentially leaving CBP with limited options other than detention pending processing and return to Canada.

Depending on the circumstances, CBP may allow a traveler to withdraw their application for admission and return to Canada. In more serious cases—such as suspected misrepresentation or unauthorized employment—CBP can issue an expedited removal order, which can carry multi-year consequences for future travel to the United States. Travelers should take refusals seriously and seek advice before attempting to re-enter.

Pre-Travel Checklist

Confirm your correct purpose and category of travel (visitor vs. work-authorized category).

Ensure your passport validity covers the full intended stay.

After each entry, download and save every traveler's I-94 and verify class and "admit until" date.

If entering by land/sea for 30+ days, plan for I-94/registration logistics (and the I-94 fee).

For children approaching age 14 in the U.S., calendar the 30-day registration window if applicable.

Bring concise supporting documents that match your stated purpose (e.g., return travel plans, proof of employment/school and residence in Canada, an event invitation or meeting agenda, and evidence of funds as appropriate). Be mindful of electronic devices and data: CBP may inspect phones, laptops, and other devices at the border. Consider traveling with only the devices and information you need and avoid carrying confidential, proprietary, or privileged materials unless necessary.

