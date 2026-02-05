USCIS Announces Window For FY 2027 H-1B Cap Registration

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced at the end of January that the FY 2027 H‑1B cap registration period will run from March 4, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET to March 19, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The agency will require employers and representatives to register each beneficiary electronically through a USCIS online account and to pay the $215 registration fee.

Key Points

Employers without an existing USCIS online account must create an organizational account before submitting registrations.

Employers may only submit beneficiary information and registrations on or after March 4, 2026.

USCIS intends to issue selection notifications by March 31, 2026, through users' online accounts. If registrations exceed the annual cap, USCIS will select from unique beneficiaries with properly submitted registrations.

A petitioner may file an H‑1B cap‑subject petition only if the beneficiary's registration is selected.

New to FY2027 H-1B Cap

Weighted Selection System: USCIS has confirmed that it will implement a weighted selection process, prioritizing beneficiaries with higher skill levels and higher wages. Possible $100,000 Supplemental Fee: Under a Sept. 19, 2025, presidential proclamation, petitioners may be required to pay an additional $100,000 fee if the individual they are sponsoring is outside the U.S. The petitioner must pay the fee after USCIS selects their registration and before they file the H‑1B petition. This supplemental fee does not apply to beneficiaries who are already in the U.S. and have maintained lawful status.

