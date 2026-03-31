United States Department Of State Announces Expansion Of Online Presence Review For Additional Visa Categories Starting March 30, 2026

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Starting March 30, 2026, U.S. visa applicants in all A-3, C-3 (domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, and U classifications will undergo a review of their online presence by the Department of States as part of their visa application processes at U.S. consulates worldwide.

Similar to the online presence review that has been in place for F, M, and J visa applicants since late June 2025, and H-1B and H-4 categories since Dec. 2025, these applicants will be required to set their social media accounts to “public” and undergo Department of State scrutiny of their social media content and activity and any other online presence they may hold.

Based on previous messaging from the Department of State, we anticipate that if an applicant’s online presence is found to contain information perceived by the government as intended to harm Americas and the national interests of Americans, it may trigger more extensive security screening resulting in delays and possible visa refusal.

Due to the enhanced screening, visa appointment slots for these categories may become more limited because of the additional work consular officers will need to perform as part of the online presence review process. Enhanced vetting may also mean a further uptick in administrative processing delays at the consulates and longer wait times for visa issuance, which will delay the visa applicant’s ability to enter the United States.

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