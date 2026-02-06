FY 2027 H-1B Cap Registration Opens March 4, 2026: Key Changes And Action Items

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the FY 2027 H-1B cap initial registration period will open at noon (Eastern) on March 4, 2026, and run through noon (Eastern) on March 19, 2026. During this period, employers seeking to sponsor H-1B cap-subject beneficiaries must submit an electronic registration for each candidate through a USCIS online account and pay the required $215 registration fee per beneficiary.

Each fiscal year, Congress allocates 85,000 total H-1B cap-subject visas, divided as follows:

65,000 visas under the regular H-1B cap; and

20,000 additional visas reserved for beneficiaries who have earned a U.S. master's degree or higher (the advanced degree exemption).

Below is a summary of key updates and recommended next steps.

Registration Period and Process

All H-1B cap-subject registrations must be submitted electronically during the March 4 to March 19 window. Employers without an existing USCIS online account must create an organizational account in advance. Legal representatives may add employer clients to their accounts at any time; however, beneficiary information and registration submissions cannot be completed until the registration period opens.

USCIS has indicated that it intends to notify selected registrants by March 31, 2026. Only petitioners with selected registrations will be eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition, including those qualifying for the advanced degree exemption.

New Selection System for FY 2027

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a final rule modifying how H-1B registrations are selected. For FY 2027, USCIS will implement a weighted selection process that prioritizes higher-skilled and higher-paid beneficiaries. If the number of unique beneficiary registrations exceeds the annual cap, USCIS will conduct a weighted lottery. If registrations fall below the cap, all properly submitted registrations will be selected.

This change reflects a policy shift aimed at protecting U.S. wage standards and prioritizing higher-value positions.

Potential Additional Filing Fee

Pursuant to a presidential proclamation issued by Donald Trump on September 19, 2025, certain petitioners whose registrations are selected may be required to pay an additional $100,000 fee as a condition of filing the H-1B petition. While this requirement does not affect the registration process itself, it may significantly impact employer planning and budgeting for FY 2027 filings.

Recommended Employer Action Items

Identify potential H-1B candidates as soon as possible

Confirm salary levels and role requirements in light of the new weighted selection system

Ensure your organization has an active USCIS online account

Coordinate early with counsel to prepare timely and accurate registrations

Budget for potential additional government filing fees

Our team is closely monitoring further agency guidance and will provide updates as they become available. We recommend beginning internal planning now to ensure readiness for the March registration window.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.