Work On H-2B Visa Petitions For The Winter 2026-2027 Season Starts In 2 Weeks!!!

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

We are just two weeks away from beginning preparation of H-2B visa petitions for winter-season employers, and we are looking forward to another successful filing season. Starting on time is essential to ensure all critical deadlines are met and that valuable staffing opportunities are not missed.

For current Pabian Law clients:

Our team will be reaching out to you in the next couple of weeks to begin the process. Until you hear from us, no action is required on your end. We have a structured timeline in place and will guide you every step of the way. If you have not yet had a planning call, or have any strategy questions about next season's petitions, please let me know and I would be happy to schedule a call with you.

For employers who are not yet clients:

If you are interested in working with us on H-2B visas for next winter season, we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible. Importantly, if we do not have a signed engagement letter with us, you are not yet a client. We have limited capacity for new winter-season clients, so please reach out right away if there is interest in working with us.

We have also included information outlining the educational resources (linked) and client-focused programs we offer to support employers throughout the H-2B visa process (linked). These tools are designed to keep you informed, prepared, and confident throughout the season. A one-pager about H-2B visa petitions for next winter-season is also attached.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss your winter staffing needs, please don't hesitate to reach out. We are excited to partner with so many of you again for another successful H-2B visa season.

Warm regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

