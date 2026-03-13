FGI UPDATE: This Week's Summary Of Global Immigration News

Recent regional airspace disruptions have led to significant travel and operational changes in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE government has temporarily waived overstay...

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UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Overstay Fines Waived and Education and Flight Operations Adjusted Amid Regional Disruptions

Recent regional airspace disruptions have led to significant travel and operational changes in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE government has temporarily waived overstay fines for travelers unable to leave the country due to suspended flights and airspace closures. At the same time, schools and universities have moved their spring break earlier than planned, and major airlines have extended flight suspensions with only limited operations continuing. Authorities and airlines are urging travelers to rely on official updates and avoid going to airports unless they have confirmed flights.

Key Points

Overstay Fine Waiver The UAE government has waived overstay fines for travelers who could not leave the country because of flight suspensions and regional airspace closures. This exemption applies to penalties incurred starting from 28 February 2026.

The UAE government has waived overstay fines for travelers who could not leave the country because of flight suspensions and regional airspace closures. This exemption applies to penalties incurred starting from 28 February 2026. Who Qualifies for the Waiver Visitors holding expired visit or tourist visas are eligible for the waiver if their stay exceeded the allowed duration due to the disruptions. The exemption also covers individuals with expired departure permits and residents whose residency permits were cancelled but who could not leave afterward.

Visitors holding expired visit or tourist visas are eligible for the waiver if their stay exceeded the allowed duration due to the disruptions. The exemption also covers individuals with expired departure permits and residents whose residency permits were cancelled but who could not leave afterward. Early Spring Break for Schools and Universities The UAE Ministries of Education and Higher Education announced that spring break will run from 9 March to 22 March 2026. This schedule applies to students as well as academic and administrative staff in both public and private schools and universities.

The UAE Ministries of Education and Higher Education announced that spring break will run from 9 March to 22 March 2026. This schedule applies to students as well as academic and administrative staff in both public and private schools and universities. Pause on School Tours and Activities School tours will not resume until at least 23 March 2026. Normal classes and official working hours across educational institutions are also expected to restart on that date.

School tours will not resume until at least 23 March 2026. Normal classes and official working hours across educational institutions are also expected to restart on that date. Flight Suspensions Continue Across the Region Several major airlines have extended flight suspensions while airspace closures remain in effect. Only limited flight operations are currently running, with priority given to passengers who had earlier bookings.

What Employers Need To Know

Employee Travel Disruptions Employees currently traveling in the UAE or nearby regions may face delays returning home due to ongoing flight suspensions. Employers should anticipate possible extensions to travel timelines and adjust plans accordingly.

Employees currently traveling in the UAE or nearby regions may face delays returning home due to ongoing flight suspensions. Employers should anticipate possible extensions to travel timelines and adjust plans accordingly. Immigration Compliance Relief The waiver of overstay fines provides temporary relief for employees or visitors unable to depart due to flight disruptions. However, employers should continue monitoring visa statuses and prepare to resume compliance steps once flights normalize.

The waiver of overstay fines provides temporary relief for employees or visitors unable to depart due to flight disruptions. However, employers should continue monitoring visa statuses and prepare to resume compliance steps once flights normalize. Limited Airline Operations Airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways are running only restricted schedules. Employees should not travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking or direct notification from the airline.

Airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways are running only restricted schedules. Employees should not travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking or direct notification from the airline. Potential Administrative Delays Several UAE government portals are temporarily unavailable because of a regional cloud infrastructure disruption. This may delay immigration applications, permit processing, and other administrative transactions.

Several UAE government portals are temporarily unavailable because of a regional cloud infrastructure disruption. This may delay immigration applications, permit processing, and other administrative transactions. Evacuation or Repatriation Flights Some governments are organizing evacuation or repatriation flights for their citizens. Employers should advise affected employees to monitor updates from their respective embassies or consulates.

Looking Ahead

Gradual Restoration of Flight Operations Airlines are expected to reassess flight schedules as airspace conditions evolve. Travel capacity may increase gradually once regional restrictions ease.

Airlines are expected to reassess flight schedules as airspace conditions evolve. Travel capacity may increase gradually once regional restrictions ease. Resumption of Education Activities Schools and universities plan to resume classes and regular operations beginning 23 March 2026. Educational travel programs and tours are also expected to restart around that time.

Schools and universities plan to resume classes and regular operations beginning 23 March 2026. Educational travel programs and tours are also expected to restart around that time. Backlog in Immigration and Administrative Services The temporary disruption to government digital portals could lead to processing delays once systems return online. Authorities may need additional time to clear application backlogs.

The temporary disruption to government digital portals could lead to processing delays once systems return online. Authorities may need additional time to clear application backlogs. Continued Safety and Operational Adjustments Organizations operating in the region may continue adjusting workplace operations while prioritizing safety and continuity. Remote work and flexible arrangements could remain necessary in the short term.

Organizations operating in the region may continue adjusting workplace operations while prioritizing safety and continuity. Remote work and flexible arrangements could remain necessary in the short term. Ongoing Government and Airline Updates Authorities and airlines are likely to continue issuing updates as conditions change. Travelers and employers should monitor official announcements to stay informed about new policies or operational changes.

In summary, the UAE has introduced temporary measures to support travelers affected by regional flight disruptions, including waiving overstay fines and adjusting academic schedules. With airlines operating limited flights and some government systems temporarily offline, travelers and employers should remain flexible and closely monitor official communications. While operations are expected to gradually stabilize, the situation continues to evolve and may affect travel, immigration processing, and organizational planning in the short term.

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