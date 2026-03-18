Wage-Weighted H-1B Selection Arrives For FY 2027: What Employers Should Expect This Spring

A major change is poised to reshape the H-1B cap season for employers that rely on the annual lottery. Beginning with the upcoming H-1B lottery for the FY 2027 cap cycle...

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A major change is poised to reshape the H-1B cap season for employers that rely on the annual lottery. Beginning with the upcoming H-1B lottery for the FY 2027 cap cycle, a wage-weighted selection process for cap-subject H-1B registrations will be used. Under this system, registrations tied to higher prevailing wage levels will have stronger odds of selection than those associated with lower wage levels. As the registration window approaches, employers are reassessing compensation levels, job classifications, and filing strategies that now directly affect selection odds.

Under the final rule, USCIS will prioritize registrations with the highest Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) wage level that the offered wage meets or exceeds, tied to the relevant SOC code and the area of intended employment. In practice, the same salary can correspond to different wage levels depending on the occupation and geographic location because prevailing wage distributions vary across both. For employers, compensation, job level, SOC classification, and worksite are not merely compliance considerations for the petition stage, they directly influence the likelihood of selection in the cap process.

Many employers want to understand how drastically the odds will change under the new system. The final rule does not assign fixed selection percentages based on wage level, but it explains that eligible registrations for unique beneficiaries will be weighted as follows: a Level IV position may receive four entries in the selection pool, Level III three entries, Level II two entries, and Level I one entry, resulting in progressively greater selection weight for higher wage levels. If the beneficiary will work from multiple locations, the petitioner must select the lowest corresponding OEWS wage level that the beneficiary's proffered wage will equal or exceed.

In determining the applicable wage level, the rule does not prohibit the use of other lawful wage sources already permissible under existing H-1B regulations, such as private wage surveys that meet Department of Labor standards. However, because the weighting framework is tied to OEWS wage levels, registrants using an alternate wage source must still compare the offered wage to the OEWS wage data for the relevant occupation and worksite. If the offered wage does not meet or exceed the Level I OEWS wage, the registration would correspond to Wage Level I for purposes of the selection weighting.

Consistency throughout the process is critical, since the new rule does not create a special amendment mechanism for changes that occur after selection. Instead, USCIS relies on the existing principle that the registration must correspond to a specific, legitimate job opportunity, and the filed petition is consistent with that same position. A selected registration authorizes the employer to file a petition for the role described during registration. If material elements of the role change between registration and filing, USCIS may question whether the petition is supported by the selected registration. Potential problems could arise with changes that include a different worksite or geographic area of intended employment, a different SOC code, an increase or decrease in salary that shifts the prevailing wage level, or any modification that would have placed the role in a different wage level at the time of registration.

USCIS has not stated that every post-registration change automatically invalidates the selection. Minor adjustments that do not affect the fundamental nature of the job opportunity or the wage level analysis may still be explained at the petition stage. However, material changes that would alter the wage level used in the weighted selection are likely to draw scrutiny. In such circumstances, the agency may examine whether the original registration accurately reflected the offered position or whether the job opportunity evolved in a way that undermines the basis for selection.

The weighted system increases the importance of finalizing compensation, SOC coding, and worksites early and documenting them consistently across registration and petition stages. Employers should also evaluate the defensibility of any alternate wage source used to establish the prevailing wage level, ensuring that the assigned level aligns with the actual job requirements and labor market data. Organizations should anticipate that USCIS will compare the selected registration to the filed petition more closely than in prior years. Where business needs shift after registration, careful analysis will be required to determine whether the change is minor and explainable or material enough to raise selection validity concerns.

The new wage-weighted system fundamentally changes how scarce cap numbers are allocated, placing greater strategic emphasis on compensation, classification, and consistency. Higher prevailing wage levels are likely to enjoy improved selection odds, but accuracy and good-faith representations remain paramount.

For employers, the annual H-1B season is no longer solely a question of how many candidates to register. It has become a more nuanced exercise in aligning wage level determinations, job design, and long-term workforce planning with a selection process that now places measurable weight on compensation.

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