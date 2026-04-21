The EU Entry/Exit System Is Now Live — What Global Mobility Professionals Need To Know

The European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES) has officially launched, marking a significant shift in how non-EU nationals cross the external borders of 29 participating European countries. Having begun its phased rollout on 12 October 2025, the system replaces manual passport stamping as of 10 April 2026.

Under EES, each time a non-EU national crosses an external Schengen border for a short stay, the system automatically records their name, travel document details, biometric data (fingerprints and facial image), and entry/exit timestamps. Refusals of entry are also logged.

For mobility professionals and international travellers, the key operational implication is clear: overstay detection is now automated. The system is specifically designed to identify travellers who exceed their authorized stay — something manual stamping could not reliably do. It also supports wider use of automated border control and self-service kiosks, which should reduce processing times at major entry points.

Teams managing international assignments into Europe should update pre-travel briefings and compliance processes accordingly.

Counsel Michelle Muñoz-Machen was a contributing author to this client alert.