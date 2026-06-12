How Long Does The Employment-Based Nonimmigrant Visa Process Take? A Strategic Guide For Employers And Foreign National Professionals

Hiring and retaining international talent is critical to workforce planning for companies across industries. From healthcare systems and universities to startups and multinational corporations, employers increasingly rely on foreign national professionals to fill key roles and support long-term growth.

Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm, founded in 1997, represents Fortune 100 companies and businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and worldwide. The Firm also assists individuals with investor and family-based immigration matters. Garfinkel Immigration’s top priority is to provide high-quality legal services to the businesses and individuals it serves.

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Hiring and retaining international talent is critical to workforce planning for companies across industries. From healthcare systems and universities to startups and multinational corporations, employers increasingly rely on foreign national professionals to fill key roles and support long-term growth.

Yet one of the most common and hardest questions employers and employees ask is: “How long will the nonimmigrant visa process take?”

Unfortunately, there is no universal timeline for employment-based immigration. Processing times vary dramatically depending on the visa category, government backlogs, consular delays, and much more.

For HR leaders, legal teams and foreign national professionals alike, understanding these timelines is essential not only for immigration planning, but also for workforce continuity, onboarding, employee retention, and business operations.

As processing times continue to fluctuate, it is increasingly important for employers to incorporate immigration planning into their broader workforce management decisions.

Why employment-based nonimmigrant visa timelines are difficult to predict

One of the biggest misconceptions in U.S. immigration is that all employment visas follow similar processes and timelines.

In reality, every employment-based nonimmigrant category operates under its own rules, procedures and adjudication trends.

For example:

H-1B visas may involve annual lottery registration windows and cap limitations.

L-1 intracompany transferee visas require at least one continuous year of employment in the preceding three years and detailed evidence regarding corporate structure and qualifying foreign employment.

O-1 visas require substantial documentation demonstrating extraordinary ability.

E visas require detailed financial records and depend heavily on consular processing availability abroad.

R-1 religious worker visas may involve onsite inspections.

Even within the same category, timelines may vary depending on some or all of the below:

Strategic decision of whether to include premium processing

The specific USCIS service center

Requests for Evidence (RFEs)

Background and security checks

U.S. Consulate processing timelines and appointment availability

Changes in government policy

As a result, immigration timelines can vary significantly based on visa type and/or individual petition.

The nonimmigrant visa process often begins long before filing

Among the most overlooked aspects of immigration timing is the amount of preparation required before a petition is submitted to the applicable agency.

Before filing, employers and immigration counsel may need to:

Evaluate the position offered

Confirm prevailing wage obligations

Collect organizational documentation

Prepare detailed support letters

Review prior immigration history

Determine long-term green card strategy considerations

Consider the immigration needs of dependents

Certain visa categories call for extensive preparation. For example, L-1 “new office” petitions require documentation regarding the company’s physical office space, operational plans, staffing projections and anticipated business growth.

Employers undergoing mergers, acquisitions or restructuring may face additional complexity because corporate changes can directly impact sponsorship obligations and employee work authorization.

This preparation stage alone can sometimes take a significant period of time depending on the complexity of the case.

USCIS processing times can vary significantly

After a petition is filed with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), adjudication timelines can vary significantly.

Some petitions may be processed within weeks under premium processing, while others may take many months under regular processing.

Premium processing is available for most employment-based petitions, for an additional fee, and can significantly reduce waiting periods by requiring USCIS to take action within a designated timeframe. However, premium processing does not guarantee approval, and USCIS may still issue Requests for Evidence or conduct additional reviews.

Without premium processing, many employers and foreign national professionals continue to experience extended delays across a wide range of employment-based filings.

In recent years, USCIS processing backlogs have affected numerous immigration categories, including:

H-1B petitions

L-1 petitions

O-1 petitions

Employment authorization document (EAD) applications

Dependent status applications

Change of status requests

For employers, these delays can create significant operational challenges involving onboarding timelines, workforce planning, project continuity and employee retention. Foreign national professionals and their families may also face uncertainty surrounding travel, dependent work authorization and long-term immigration planning.

As a result, many employers are building additional flexibility into hiring timelines and workforce planning decisions to account for ongoing USCIS backlogs and adjudication delays across categories.

Consular processing adds another layer of uncertainty

Even after USCIS approves a petition, many foreign nationals applying from abroad must then complete the visa stamping process at a U.S. embassy or consulate.

This stage may include any of the following steps:

Visa interview scheduling

Biometrics appointments

Administrative processing

Additional security screening

Consular processing timelines can vary widely based on:

Country and office location

Embassy staffing levels

Appointment availability

Department of State (DOS) policies

Other various factors

In some cases, employees may schedule visa appointments relatively quickly. In others, this step alone may delay visa issuance for a significant period of time.

For employers, this creates an important planning consideration, as petition approval from USCIS does not necessarily mean the employee can immediately begin work in the United States.

Long-term immigration backlogs are changing workforce planning

Another major shift in employment immigration is the growing need to link temporary work authorization strategies and permanent residence planning.

Historically, many employers delayed green card sponsorship discussions until years after hiring an employee. Today, that approach can create significant long-term risk.

Some employment-based immigrant visa categories continue to experience substantial backlogs with multiple countries and preference levels being the most significantly impacted. As a result, foreign national professionals may need to begin their green card journeys earlier than expected and also maintain temporary work authorization for much longer than originally anticipated.

This reality has made early immigration strategy increasingly important for workforce retention.

Companies that approach immigration strategically are often better positioned to:

Reduce workforce disruption

Maintain compliance

Improve employee retention

Respond more effectively to changing government policies

While many aspects of the immigrant and nonimmigrant visa process remain outside an employer’s control, early planning can help reduce avoidable disruptions and improve workforce predictability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.