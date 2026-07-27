DHS Finalizes End Of “Duration Of Status” For F, J, And I Visa Categories

On July 17, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a final rule replacing “duration of status,” commonly shown as “D/S,” with fixed periods of admission for F academic students, J exchange visitors, and I representatives of foreign information media.

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On July 17, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a final rule replacing “duration of status,” commonly shown as “D/S,” with fixed periods of admission for F academic students, J exchange visitors, and I representatives of foreign information media. The rule is scheduled to take effect on September 15, 2026.

What Changed

Under the current D/S system, many F, J, and I nonimmigrants receive a Form I-94 that shows “D/S” instead of a calendar expiration date. They may generally remain while properly pursuing the authorized program or activity and maintaining status. Additionally, they may remain in status in the United States as long as they are complying with the terms of their nonimmigrant visa, not subject to a fixed end date. Under this new rule, DHS will impose fixed end dates, rather than “D/S.”

Beginning on the rule’s effective date, newly admitted F and J nonimmigrants will generally receive a specific end date tied to the program listed on Form I-20 or Form DS-2019, with admission capped at four years and followed by a 30-day departure period. “I” nonimmigrants will generally be admitted for the time needed to complete the media assignment, up to 240 days. However, a 90-day limit applies to certain passport holders from the People’s Republic of China.

A person who needs more time will generally have to apply to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an extension of stay or depart and seek a new period of admission. The rule also reduces the F-1 departure period after study or post-completion practical training (OPT) from 60 days to 30 days and adds restrictions affecting certain school transfers and changes in educational objective. Some OPT and STEM OPT cases may require both an extension-of-stay filing and an employment authorization filing.

The practical change is deadline management and intent at the time of an extension of status application. A visa stamp permits a person to request entry, but it does not determine how long the person may stay. Form I-94, issued by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), controls the authorized admission period. After a date-certain I-94 is issued, a later date on a DS-2019, I-20, , employment letter, or other program document will not by itself extend immigration status.

Missing an I-94 deadline may cause loss of status, employment interruption, and unlawful-presence consequences. A timely extension filing can protect a person’s authorized stay while USCIS reviews the request, but employment continuation varies by category. Travel may also result in a new fixed I-94 date or affect a pending extension application. Additionally, when a person applies to extend their nonimmigrant status, they must prove that they only intend to remain in the United States for a limited period of time for a reason tied to their type of visa. They must also prove that, at the end of their authorized period of stay, they intend to leave the United States.

F and J nonimmigrants who are properly maintaining D/S on September 15, 2026, generally do not need an immediate I-94 correction and may remain through the applicable program or authorized-training end date, subject to a four-year transition cap. Travel after the effective date will generally result in a fixed-date I-94 on return. Current “I” nonimmigrants admitted for D/S generally receive up to 240 days of transition time, or up to 90 days for certain PRC passport holders and should review their circumstances promptly.

What Affected Individuals and Employers Can Do Now

Download and review the Form I-94 after every U.S. entry; do not rely only on the visa stamp or program document.

Compare the I-94 with the I-20, DS-2019, EAD, passport, and dependent family members’ records.

Calendar extension deadlines well in advance and begin preparing supporting evidence early.

Coordinate OPT, STEM OPT, academic training, and extension-of-stay filings so that status and work authorization are both addressed.

Obtain advice before international travel when an extension or employment application is pending.

Schools, sponsors, and employers should update reminder systems and compliance procedures before September 15, 2026.

The final rule creates a significant administrative change, but careful planning can reduce disruption. Affected individuals and organizations should monitor DHS, USCIS, CBP, SEVP, and Department of State guidance and seek qualified immigration counsel regarding their specific timelines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.