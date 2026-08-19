USCIS Establishes Framework For Mandatory Electronic Filing: What Employers And Foreign Nationals Should Know

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued an interim final rule establishing a framework under which the agency may require certain immigration benefit requests to be filed electronically. The rule, published on Aug. 11, 2026, took effect immediately.

The rule does not require applicants or petitioners to refile pending cases electronically, and it does not immediately eliminate paper filing for forms that currently permit or require paper submission. Instead, the rule creates the regulatory mechanism USCIS may use to transition particular forms — or specified categories within a form — from paper filing to mandatory online submission.

How Mandatory E-Filing Will Be Implemented

The Interim Final Rule permits USCIS to require certain immigration benefit requests to be submitted electronically. However, USCIS cannot immediately designate a form as mandatory for e-filing.

Before USCIS may require online filing for a specific form, two conditions generally must be met:

The form must have been available for electronic filing for at least 180 days; and USCIS must then provide at least 60 days’ advance notice on its website identifying the affected form or filing category and the date on which the electronic-filing requirement will begin

USCIS may impose the requirement on an entire form or only on particular filing categories. Filers must review the applicable USCIS form page and instructions before each submission rather than assume that the same filing method applies to every use of a form.

Electronic filing may involve completing a form through a USCIS online account or uploading a PDF of the completed form, together with supporting evidence and other required documents. Once e-filing becomes mandatory for a particular request, USCIS may reject a paper filing that does not qualify for a waiver.

Waivers for Undue Hardship

The rule also establishes a waiver process for individuals who would experience undue hardship if required to file electronically. The availability of a waiver should not be treated as automatic. Individuals seeking an exception may need to follow a designated procedure and provide sufficient information supporting the request. USCIS must make the waiver form available before it begins mandating e-filing. The agency will issue additional instructions concerning the waiver procedure, required evidence, and applicable fee.

Practical Considerations

Mandatory electronic filing may ultimately create efficiencies, including faster intake, immediate submission confirmation, online payment, and easier access to case information. At the same time, the transition may present practical challenges for complex employment-based filings that include extensive supporting evidence, multiple related forms, premium-processing requests, or applications submitted concurrently. Employers may also need to revise internal review and signature procedures so that cases can be finalized and submitted through the USCIS online-account system without last-minute delays.

Although immediate filing procedures remain unchanged, employers may wish to begin preparing for a filing environment in which online submission may become mandatory on relatively short notice. Foreign nationals should monitor USCIS announcements, review online-account access and permissions, and evaluate whether existing document-collection and approval workflows can support electronic filing. Employers may also wish to utilize the electronic filing system proactively to build familiarity, as the setup and form completion processes can be complex and time-consuming. The rule signals USCIS’ continued effort to modernize benefit-request intake and adjudication, and it may eventually change how employers, foreign nationals, and their counsels prepare and submit immigration filings. USCIS is accepting public comments on the rule for 60 days following publication, which is Oct. 13, 2026.