Revised Form I-485 Takes Effect Sept. 18

On Sept. 18, 2026, USCIS will publish a revised edition of Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, the form used to apply for a green card through adjustment of status. The revised form aligns with the recently announced Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility Final Rule and will immediately replace the current 01/20/25 edition without any grace period for the transition.

Employers and sponsors with pending or upcoming I-485 filings should review the changes below carefully.

What’s Changing?

The Public Charge Final Rule updates how USCIS determines whether an applicant is likely to become primarily dependent on the government for subsistence, a ground of inadmissibility that can result in denial of a green card. The revised Form I-485 (edition date: 09/18/26) incorporates new questions and documentation requirements to reflect these changes.

For a detailed overview of the rule, visit the USCIS Public Charge page.

Key Filing Deadlines and Requirements

Here is what you need to know:

Before Sept. 18, 2026: USCIS will only accept the current edition of Form I-485 (edition date: 01/20/25).

USCIS will only accept the current edition of Form I-485 (edition date: 01/20/25). On or after Sept. 18, 2026: USCIS will only accept the new 09/18/26 edition. The old 01/20/25 edition will be rejected if it is postmarked or electronically submitted on or after Sept. 18, 2026.

In other words, there is a hard cutoff and applications filed with the wrong edition on or after Sept. 18 will not be accepted, regardless of when they were prepared.

Where Can I Find the New Form?

USCIS is providing a preview of the revised Form I-485 and its instructions ahead of the Sept. 18 effective date. The preview is available in the Special Instructions section of the Form I-485 webpage on the USCIS website.

What Should You Do Now?

Filing before Sept. 18, 2026? Ensure the application uses the current 01/20/25 edition and is postmarked or submitted before Sept. 18.

Ensure the application uses the current 01/20/25 edition and is postmarked or submitted Sept. 18. Filing on or after Sept. 18, 2026? Review the preview version of the new form now so your team is prepared to use the 09/18/26 edition when it takes effect.

Review the preview version of the new form now so your team is prepared to use the 09/18/26 edition when it takes effect. Coordinate with counsel. The changes related to the Public Charge Rule may affect the supporting documentation required for your employees’ filings. Our team can help you understand how these changes apply and ensure each application is complete and filed with the correct edition.

Questions? We’re here to help.

Jackson Lewis attorneys are monitoring implementation of the revised Form I-485 and Public Charge Final Rule. If you have questions about the revised Form I-485, the Public Charge Final Rule, or any pending or upcoming adjustment of status filings, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our team. We are here to help you navigate these changes and keep your immigration matters on track.