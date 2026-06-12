DHS Issues Interim Final Rule On Signature Requirements For USCIS Filings, Effective July 10, 2026

On May 11, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), published an Interim Final Rule (IFR) titled “Signatures on Immigration Benefit Requests.”

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On May 11, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), published an Interim Final Rule (IFR) titled “Signatures on Immigration Benefit Requests.” The rule takes effect July 10, 2026 and applies to immigration petitions and applications submitted to USCIS on or after that date. DHS is accepting public comments through July 10, 2026.

Although the rule largely reflects existing USCIS policy, it formalizes signature requirements in regulation and significantly heightens the consequences of noncompliance.

Summary of the Rule

The rule clarifies and codifies USCIS’s authority to enforce signature requirements for immigration benefit requests. Under the rule, USCIS may reject or deny a filing that lacks a valid signature, even after it has been accepted, and may retain the filing fee. A valid signature must be a handwritten (“wet ink”) signature. USCIS will continue to accept scanned, photocopied, or faxed copies of forms bearing a valid wet ink signature, provided the original document was properly signed.

This marks a notable shift in practice. Under the new rule, USCIS may either reject the filing or deny it after review if the signatures are deficient. A denial allows USCIS to retain the filing fee and treat the case as fully adjudicated, leaving the applicant ineligible for the requested benefit.

Valid and Invalid Signatures

Valid signatures include:

A handwritten (“wet ink”) signature by the applicant, petitioner, or authorized signatory. USCIS will continue to accept scanned, photocopied, or faxed copies of forms bearing a valid wet-ink signature , provided the original document was properly signed.

by the applicant, petitioner, or authorized signatory. USCIS will continue to accept , provided the original document was properly signed. In limited cases, a secure electronic signature provided through a USCIS online filing system. Electronic signatures are not valid outside specific, USCIS-authorized e-filing contexts.

Invalid signatures include:

Typed names (e.g., “/s/ Jane Doe”)

Copy-and-paste or reused signature images

Electronically created signatures that were never signed in wet ink

Signature stamps or seals

Signatures generated through software (e.g., DocuSign)

Signatures by individuals without proper authority

Missing signatures or signatures in the wrong location

Signatures on outdated form editions

These defects are problematic because they may indicate that a filing was submitted without proper certification or authorization.

No Opportunity to Cure

The rule confirms that a valid signature is a threshold filing requirement. A filing lacking a valid signature is considered improperly submitted from the outset, and USCIS does not permit post-filing correction. If the signature is deemed invalid, USCIS will either reject or deny the petition or application.

Practical Impact

The rule significantly increases the risk associated with signature errors. Consequences may include denial after acceptance, loss of filing fees, missed deadlines, and loss of eligibility for certain benefits. Given processing backlogs, such defects may be identified months or years after filing, when refiling may no longer be possible.

Conclusion

Although DHS characterizes the rule as a clarification, it materially increases the consequences of noncompliance by authorizing post-acceptance denials and retention of filing fees. Given the potential impact on timing, cost, and eligibility, applicants and employers should treat signature compliance as a critical component of the USCIS filing process.

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