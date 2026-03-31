Department Of State Releases April 2026 Visa Bulletin: Continued Advancement In Employment-Based Green Card Across Multiple Categories

The U.S. Department of State published its April 2026 Visa Bulletin, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that employment-based adjustment applicants must rely on the Dates for Filing chart this month. This may allow eligible applicants to submit adjustment of status applications earlier, even if immigrant visa number are not yet immediately available.
Some of the major advancements this month are in EB-2 and EB-3 categories for the Rest of World (ROW). The EB-2 Final Action Dates will become current in April for all countries except China and India, and the Dates for Filing for the EB-3 Skilled Workers and Professionals category will become current for all countries except China, India, and the Philippines.
Below is our breakdown of what changed and those changes’ potential impact.
EB-1 (Priority Workers)
- China: Dates of Filing remain Dec. 1, 2023; Final Action Dates advance to April 1, 2023
- India: Dates of Filing remain Dec. 1, 2023; Final Action Dates advance to April 1, 2023
- All other countries: Remain current under both charts
EB-2 (Advanced Degree Professionals)
- China: Dates of Filing remain Jan. 1, 2022; Final Action Dates remain Sept. 1, 2021
- India: Dates of Filing advance by 2.5 months, to Jan. 15, 2015; Final Action Dates advance by ten months to July 15, 2014
- All other countries: Dates of Filing remain current; Final Action Dates advance a year and a half, becoming current
EB-3 (Skilled Workers and Professionals)
- China: Dates of Filing remain Jan. 1, 2022; Final Action Dates advance six weeks to June 15, 2021
- India: Dates of Filing advance five months, to Jan. 15, 2015; Final Action Dates remain Nov. 15, 2013
- Philippines: Dates of Filing remain Jan. 1, 2024; Final Action Dates remain Aug. 1, 2023
- Mexico and other countries: Dates of Filing advance by over 14 months and become current; Final Action Dates advance eight months to June 1, 2024
EB-5 (Unreserved Investor Category)
- China: Remains Oct. 1, 2016
- India: Remains May 1, 2024
- All other countries: Remain current
The EB-5 set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure) remain current under both charts.
Quick Reference: Dates for Filing – April 2026
|Category
|All Other Countries
|China-Mainland born
|India
|Mexico
|Philippines
|EB-1
|Current
|Dec. 1, 2023
|Dec. 1, 2023
|Current
|Current
|EB-2
|Current
|Jan. 1, 2022
|Jan. 1, 2015
|Current
|Current
|EB-3
|Current
|Jan. 1, 2022
|Jan. 1, 2015
|Current
|Jan. 1, 2024
|EB-5 (Unreserved)
|Current
|Oct. 1, 2016
|May 1, 2024
|Current
|Current
Quick Reference: Final Action Dates – April 2026
|Category
|All Other Countries
|China-Mainland born
|India
|Mexico
|Philippines
|EB-1
|Current
|Apr. 1, 2023
|Apr. 1, 2023
|Current
|Current
|EB-2
|Current
|Sep. 1, 2021
|July 15, 2014
|Current
|Current
|EB-3
|Jun. 1, 2024
|Jun. 15, 2021
|Nov. 15, 2013
|Jun. 1, 2024
|Aug. 1, 2023
|EB-5 (Unreserved)
|Current
|Sep. 1, 2016
|May 1, 2022
|Current
|Current
Considerations for Stakeholders
For Employers
Since USCIS is permitting the use of the Dates for Filing chart this month, eligible applicants may file adjustment of status applications, apply for employment authorization documents, and advance parole immediately. Accordingly, employers may wish to:
- Review employee priority dates;
- Identify individuals newly eligible to file; and
- Initiate filings promptly to capture available opportunities.
For EB-5 Investors
Although the EB-5 unreserved category still reflects a long-term backlog for India- and China-Mainland-born investors, the EB-5 set-aside categories continue to offer shorter timelines. For new investors, set-aside categories may remain a viable strategy to avoid prolonged backlog.
Additional Observations
In the April bulletin, the Department of State attributes recent advancement to reduced immigrant visa issuance at U.S. consulates, resulting from actions implemented by the Trump administration. However, the April visa bulletin continues to signal that, because visa demand remains uneven across categories, forward movement may be limited and non-linear. Retrogression may occur later in the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, 2026. Accordingly, employers and applicants should consider taking prompt action where eligible.
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