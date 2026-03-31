Department Of State Releases April 2026 Visa Bulletin: Continued Advancement In Employment-Based Green Card Across Multiple Categories

The U.S. Department of State published its April 2026 Visa Bulletin, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that employment-based adjustment applicants must rely on the Dates for Filing chart this month. This may allow eligible applicants to submit adjustment of status applications earlier, even if immigrant visa number are not yet immediately available.

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The U.S. Department of State published its April 2026 Visa Bulletin, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that employment-based adjustment applicants must rely on the Dates for Filing chart this month. This may allow eligible applicants to submit adjustment of status applications earlier, even if immigrant visa number are not yet immediately available.

Some of the major advancements this month are in EB-2 and EB-3 categories for the Rest of World (ROW). The EB-2 Final Action Dates will become current in April for all countries except China and India, and the Dates for Filing for the EB-3 Skilled Workers and Professionals category will become current for all countries except China, India, and the Philippines.

Below is our breakdown of what changed and those changes’ potential impact.

EB-1 (Priority Workers)

China: Dates of Filing remain Dec. 1, 2023; Final Action Dates advance to April 1, 2023

Dates of Filing remain Dec. 1, 2023; Final Action Dates advance to April 1, 2023 India: Dates of Filing remain Dec. 1, 2023; Final Action Dates advance to April 1, 2023

Dates of Filing remain Dec. 1, 2023; Final Action Dates advance to April 1, 2023 All other countries: Remain current under both charts

EB-2 (Advanced Degree Professionals)

China: Dates of Filing remain Jan. 1, 2022; Final Action Dates remain Sept. 1, 2021

Dates of Filing remain Jan. 1, 2022; Final Action Dates remain Sept. 1, 2021 India: Dates of Filing advance by 2.5 months, to Jan. 15, 2015; Final Action Dates advance by ten months to July 15, 2014

Dates of Filing advance by 2.5 months, to Jan. 15, 2015; Final Action Dates advance by ten months to July 15, 2014 All other countries: Dates of Filing remain current; Final Action Dates advance a year and a half, becoming current

EB-3 (Skilled Workers and Professionals)

China: Dates of Filing remain Jan. 1, 2022; Final Action Dates advance six weeks to June 15, 2021

Dates of Filing remain Jan. 1, 2022; Final Action Dates advance six weeks to June 15, 2021 India: Dates of Filing advance five months, to Jan. 15, 2015; Final Action Dates remain Nov. 15, 2013

Dates of Filing advance five months, to Jan. 15, 2015; Final Action Dates remain Nov. 15, 2013 Philippines: Dates of Filing remain Jan. 1, 2024; Final Action Dates remain Aug. 1, 2023

Dates of Filing remain Jan. 1, 2024; Final Action Dates remain Aug. 1, 2023 Mexico and other countries: Dates of Filing advance by over 14 months and become current; Final Action Dates advance eight months to June 1, 2024

EB-5 (Unreserved Investor Category)

China: Remains Oct. 1, 2016

Remains Oct. 1, 2016 India: Remains May 1, 2024

Remains May 1, 2024 All other countries: Remain current

The EB-5 set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure) remain current under both charts.

Quick Reference: Dates for Filing – April 2026

Category All Other Countries China-Mainland born India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current Dec. 1, 2023 Dec. 1, 2023 Current Current EB-2 Current Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 1, 2015 Current Current EB-3 Current Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 1, 2015 Current Jan. 1, 2024 EB-5 (Unreserved) Current Oct. 1, 2016 May 1, 2024 Current Current

Quick Reference: Final Action Dates – April 2026

Category All Other Countries China-Mainland born India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current Apr. 1, 2023 Apr. 1, 2023 Current Current EB-2 Current Sep. 1, 2021 July 15, 2014 Current Current EB-3 Jun. 1, 2024 Jun. 15, 2021 Nov. 15, 2013 Jun. 1, 2024 Aug. 1, 2023 EB-5 (Unreserved) Current Sep. 1, 2016 May 1, 2022 Current Current

Considerations for Stakeholders

For Employers

Since USCIS is permitting the use of the Dates for Filing chart this month, eligible applicants may file adjustment of status applications, apply for employment authorization documents, and advance parole immediately. Accordingly, employers may wish to:

Review employee priority dates;

Identify individuals newly eligible to file; and

Initiate filings promptly to capture available opportunities.

For EB-5 Investors

Although the EB-5 unreserved category still reflects a long-term backlog for India- and China-Mainland-born investors, the EB-5 set-aside categories continue to offer shorter timelines. For new investors, set-aside categories may remain a viable strategy to avoid prolonged backlog.

Additional Observations

In the April bulletin, the Department of State attributes recent advancement to reduced immigrant visa issuance at U.S. consulates, resulting from actions implemented by the Trump administration. However, the April visa bulletin continues to signal that, because visa demand remains uneven across categories, forward movement may be limited and non-linear. Retrogression may occur later in the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, 2026. Accordingly, employers and applicants should consider taking prompt action where eligible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.