Birthright Citizenship Before The Supreme Court: How A 2026 Decision Could Change Immigration Law

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to reconsider birthright citizenship for the first time in over a century. In 2026, the Court will hear a case that challenges the long-standing rule—grounded in the 14th Amendment citizenship clause—that nearly all babies born on U.S. soil are automatically American citizens. This high-profile Supreme Court birthright citizenship case stems from an executive order by President Trump and could bring major immigration law changes in 2026. Immigrants across the United States are watching closely, as the Court's decision may redefine who is entitled to U.S. citizenship by birth under the Constitution.

What Is Birthright Citizenship?

Birthright citizenship is the legal principle that any child born within the United States is a U.S. citizen from birth. This concept—also known as "jus soli" or citizenship by soil—means a newborn's citizenship does not depend on the parents' nationality or immigration status. For example, even if a child's parents are not U.S. citizens or lack lawful status, the child is still an American citizen at birth as long as they are born on U.S. soil (with only very narrow exceptions such as children of foreign diplomats).

This rule has been a cornerstone of American law since the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868. For over 150 years, it has been recognized as a settled constitutional right that everyone born in the country is automatically granted citizenship. This guarantee has provided stability and equal opportunities for generations of Americans. Only recently have some political figures started to question whether automatic citizenship should apply to all children, which has renewed debate over this policy.

What Does the 14th Amendment Citizenship Clause Say?

The 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause is the constitutional provision that enshrines birthright citizenship. It states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside." This language was added after the Civil War to ensure formerly enslaved people were recognized as citizens, but its wording is broad and covers virtually everyone born on American soil.

A key phrase in the amendment is "subject to the jurisdiction thereof." In simple terms, this means subject to U.S. law and authority. Almost everyone physically present in the United States is subject to U.S. law. The only exceptions are rare cases like children of foreign diplomats or enemy occupiers, who are not under U.S. jurisdiction in the usual sense. Therefore, under the prevailing interpretation of the Citizenship Clause, a child born in the U.S. to immigrant parents — even if the parents are undocumented or in the country temporarily — is "subject to the jurisdiction" of the United States and entitled to citizenship at birth. This interpretation has held for well over a century and has been upheld by the courts.

Who Was Wong Kim Ark and Why Is His Case Important?

The Supreme Court firmly established the principle of birthright citizenship in the 1898 case United States v. Wong Kim Ark. Wong Kim Ark was born in California to Chinese immigrant parents and was later denied re-entry into the U.S. on the claim that he was not a citizen due to his parents' status. The Supreme Court ruled that because Wong was born on American soil, he was a U.S. citizen under the 14th Amendment. This landmark decision confirmed that children of non-citizen parents are citizens if born in the United States.

The Wong Kim Ark precedent has stood for over 125 years, reinforcing the broad guarantee of citizenship by birth. Any attempt to change or limit birthright citizenship today would likely require overturning or undermining that decision — a very drastic step.

What Did President Trump's Birthright Citizenship Executive Order Propose?

In early 2025, President Donald Trump acted on his long-standing criticism of birthright citizenship by issuing an executive order to limit it. This Trump birthright citizenship executive order sought to deny automatic U.S. citizenship to babies born on U.S. soil unless at least one parent is a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident (green card holder). In other words, under the order's proposal, a child born in the United States to two parents with no permanent legal status (for example, undocumented immigrants or people on temporary visas) would not receive U.S. citizenship at birth.

This move was a departure from the traditional understanding of the 14th Amendment. The administration argued that the phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" could be interpreted to exclude children of people who are not permanent legal members of U.S. society.

The executive order was immediately challenged in court. Federal judges blocked its implementation, finding that it likely violated the 14th Amendment's language and decades of precedent. The order never went into effect, and the legal battle made its way up to the Supreme Court. Now, the Supreme Court's 2026 term will include a review of this order, and the Justices will decide whether President Trump's attempted change is constitutional or not.

Could the Supreme Court Really Change Birthright Citizenship in 2026?

Many people are wondering if the Supreme Court can actually alter such a fundamental aspect of American law. While the Court cannot amend the Constitution, it can reinterpret what the Constitution means. In this case, the Justices essentially have two paths:

Uphold Birthright Citizenship (No Change): The Supreme Court could strike down the executive order and reaffirm that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to everyone born in the United States, regardless of their parents' status. This outcome would preserve the status quo. U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants or temporary visa holders would continue to be citizens at birth, upholding over a century of precedent.

Limit Birthright Citizenship (New Rule): Alternatively, the Court could uphold the executive order, agreeing that the Constitution allows an exclusion for certain U.S.-born children. If the Court rules that babies born to parents without permanent legal status are not automatically citizens, it would create a new rule going forward. Not every baby born on American soil would be a citizen anymore—only those with at least one parent who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. This would be a monumental change in U.S. law and a break from historical practice.

If birthright citizenship is limited by the Court, the effects would be immediate and far-reaching. Such a decision would raise difficult legal questions and could even leave some U.S.-born children stateless — without any citizenship and without the protections of an American citizen. If instead the Court maintains the current rule, it would simply preserve the status quo. Either way, the Supreme Court's 2026 decision will have profound consequences for immigration law and for millions of families.

Will Children of Undocumented Immigrants Still Get Citizenship?

One of the most pressing concerns is how the case will affect the citizenship of children of undocumented immigrants. As of today, a child born in the U.S. to undocumented parents is a U.S. citizen at birth. That has been the law throughout modern American history, granting those children the same rights as any other citizen.

If the Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, then nothing changes — children born in America will continue to receive citizenship no matter their parents' immigration status. However, if the Court decides to limit birthright citizenship, future children born to undocumented immigrants (and others without permanent status) would no longer automatically be citizens. In that situation, these U.S.-born children would inherit their parents' lack of legal status and lose the automatic security of American citizenship. Some could even be left effectively stateless if no other nationality is available to them at birth.

Should You Consult with an Immigration Attorney?

Because the outcome of this Supreme Court case could profoundly affect immigration law, it is wise to be prepared to consult with an immigration attorney about your situation. If you are an immigrant parent or planning to have a child in the U.S., a qualified attorney can advise you on your rights under current law and help you prepare for any changes that might come. Having expert legal guidance can help you understand your options, protect your family's future, and provide peace of mind during uncertain times. In an unpredictable situation like this, an experienced immigration lawyer can offer clarity and strategic advice to help you navigate what the Supreme Court's 2026 birthright citizenship decision may bring.

