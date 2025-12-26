Client Alert: New Consular Vetting Practices For H-1B And H-4 Visa Processing

The U.S. Department of State has broadened how it screens applicants for H-1B specialty occupation visas and their H-4 dependents at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad.

December 19, 2025

The U.S. Department of State has broadened how it screens applicants for H-1B specialty occupation visas and their H-4 dependents at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad. Beginning December 15, 2025, consular officers started conducting a mandatory review of each H-1B and H-4 applicant’s publicly available online presence, including social media accounts, as part of visa adjudication. Applicants are instructed to set social media privacy settings to “public” so officers can access and review this content. This online presence review had been in place since mid-2025 for student and exchange visitor visas (F, M, and J classifications). Its expansion to employment-based and dependent visa categories represents a notable increase in consular vetting requirements.

Impacts • Consulates have begun adjusting interview schedules to accommodate the new screening requirement, resulting in rescheduled appointments and longer processing times, which may also affect overall visa appointment availability. • Employers should anticipate greater uncertainty in H-1B and H-4 visa issuance timelines for employees traveling abroad for visa stamping.

Practical Considerations for Employers • Advise affected employees to review their public online presence. • Plan conservatively for potential delays in visa interviews and issuance when coordinating international travel, start dates, or return-to-work timelines.

Read the full U.S. Department of State announcement by clicking here.

