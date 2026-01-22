Trump Gold Card Program (Form I-140G): What High-Net-Worth Immigrants Need To Know

The Trump Gold Card Program – often referred to as the Trump Gold Card visa – is a new U.S. immigration pathway for high-net-worth individuals. Launched by executive order in late 2025, this program offers...

The Trump Gold Card Program – often referred to as the Trump Gold Card visa – is a new U.S. immigration pathway for high-net-worth individuals. Launched by executive order in late 2025, this program offers a wealth-based green card option: applicants can obtain U.S. permanent residency by making a large financial contribution to the U.S. government.

What is the Trump Gold Card Program?

The Trump Gold Card Program is an immigration initiative that allows ultra-wealthy foreign nationals to fast-track a U.S. green card by making a substantial donation to the U.S. government. Unlike traditional investor visas (like the EB-5 program that requires investing in a business), the Gold Card route is donation-based – applicants contribute funds directly to a government account rather than investing in a private enterprise. This contribution is non-refundable and is used to promote U.S. commerce. The program leverages the existing EB-1A (extraordinary ability) or EB-2 NIW (national interest waiver) immigration categories, but treats the large financial gift as evidence of the applicant's value to the United States. In practice, applicants file a special petition (Form I-140G) for the Gold Card, and the monetary gift substitutes for the usual proof of extraordinary talent or national benefit required in those categories.

Who qualifies for the Trump Gold Card visa?

This program is aimed at high-net-worth immigrants. To be eligible, you must generally:

Have the required funds: You need to contribute $1,000,000 (plus $1,000,000 for each accompanying spouse or child). If a U.S. company is sponsoring you, the contribution is $2,000,000 (for the principal) plus $1,000,000 per dependent. In all cases, you must also pay a $15,000 USCIS processing fee for each applicant at the start.

You need to contribute $1,000,000 (plus $1,000,000 for each accompanying spouse or child). If a U.S. company is sponsoring you, the contribution is $2,000,000 (for the principal) plus $1,000,000 per dependent. In all cases, you must also pay a $15,000 USCIS processing fee for each applicant at the start. Prove lawful source of funds: You have to show that all money used comes from legal sources. Detailed documentation (e.g. bank statements, tax returns) will be required as evidence.

You have to show that all money used comes from legal sources. Detailed documentation (e.g. bank statements, tax returns) will be required as evidence. Pass background checks: You must be admissible to the U.S. – no serious criminal history, security issues, or prior immigration violations.

You must be admissible to the U.S. – no serious criminal history, security issues, or prior immigration violations. EB-1/EB-2 category eligibility: The Gold Card isn't a brand-new visa category; it uses the EB-1A (extraordinary ability) or EB-2 NIW (national interest waiver) routes. The large gift essentially stands in as proof of extraordinary ability or national benefit, satisfying those key requirements.

If you meet all of these requirements – in short, if you have ample legal funds and a clean record – then you are a strong candidate for the Trump Gold Card visa.

How do you apply for the Gold Card visa?

The application process for the Gold Card is handled online and moves through a few key steps. First, you register your case at the official portal and pay the $15,000 DHS processing fee per person to begin. Next, you undergo rigorous background vetting by USCIS and other agencies, during which you must submit documentation proving the lawful source of your funds and other required records. Once preliminarily cleared, you will be instructed to transfer the required $1 million (individual) or $2 million (corporate) contribution to the U.S. government. After payment, you file Form I-140G (the Immigrant Petition for the Gold Card Program) through your USCIS online account, attaching proof of the contribution and all supporting evidence. USCIS will then review your petition. If everything is in order, the I-140G will be approved, and you can proceed to the final stage: either attending a visa interview at a U.S. consulate abroad or filing for adjustment of status in the U.S. (if you are already in the country) to receive your green card. Accuracy is crucial – any mistakes or omissions on the Form I-140G can cause delays or denial. With proper preparation, however, this whole process is often completed within a few months, far faster than most other immigration routes.

How does the Gold Card compare to the EB-5 investor visa?

The traditional EB-5 investor visa requires investing around $800,000 to $1,050,000 in a U.S. business that creates at least 10 jobs. It grants a conditional green card after a multi-year process. The Gold Card visa, by contrast, requires a larger donation ($1–2 million) to the government with no job creation requirement, and it leads to a direct (unconditional) green card on an expedited timeline (though each Gold Card contribution only covers one person, while an EB-5 investment can cover the whole family). In short, the Gold Card is essentially a pay-for-residency shortcut, whereas EB-5 is an investment-driven path – each has its pros and cons depending on your priorities.

What are the advantages and drawbacks of the Gold Card Program?

Advantages: The Gold Card offers a fast-track to U.S. permanent residency. It eliminates the need for a job offer, sponsorship, or extraordinary achievements – your financial contribution itself qualifies you, saving time and effort. The application process is relatively streamlined, and once approved you gain full green card rights (live and work anywhere in the U.S., and you can later apply for U.S. citizenship) without being tied to any specific employer or investment.

Drawbacks: The obvious downside is the cost – this is an extremely expensive route, and the contribution is non-refundable even if your application fails. You will also become subject to U.S. taxation on your worldwide income as a green card holder, which can be a significant consideration for very wealthy individuals.

