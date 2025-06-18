Trump Gold Card – Considerations For US Businesses And Foreign Investors

In recent days, interest has increased around a proposed new immigration initiative known as the "Trump Gold Card" or "Trump Card Visa," announced by President Donald Trump and promoted via his campaign platforms and a newly launched website. However, although there is a website, there has been no official legal action taken, either administratively or legislatively, to implement a "Trump Gold Card" or "Trump Card Visa" program.

Gold Card Website and Registration Form

The recently launched site, trumpcard.gov, allows individuals, businesses, and others to register their interest in the Gold Card concept. The site collects basic information—such as your name, geographic region, and whether you are signing up for yourself or someone else—and promises to notify registrants "the moment access opens."

Importantly, this is not an application for a visa, but rather a mailing list to track interest. The site does not provide a legal framework or guidance regarding immigration eligibility, processing timelines, or the legal status of the proposed visa.

New Visa Process Would Require Legislation

While Trump has suggested that the Gold Card could provide benefits similar to those of a green card, including a path to permanent residence, creating a new immigrant visa category would require an act of Congress. At this time, no legislation has been introduced that would authorize the Gold Card or define its requirements, benefits, or limitations.

The Trump administration has suggested that the program might expedite or enhance pathways for wealthy individuals who are willing to invest heavily in the United States. However, offering immigration benefits—particularly exemptions from global tax obligations or expedited citizenship—without Congressional action would likely face legal challenges.

Potential Impact of the Gold Card on EB-5

Speculation has arisen that the Gold Card could replace or supplement the existing EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which currently allows foreign nationals to obtain green cards by investing between $800,000 and $1.05 million into U.S. job-creating projects. However, significantly revising or replacing the EB-5 program would require new legislation, regulatory guidance, and agency implementation, and it may be too soon to speculate on the Gold Card's future.

Those interested in being included in the Gold Card interest database or exploring other established investor visa options should consult with experienced legal counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.