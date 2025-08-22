Ensuring Smooth Entry: Managing Business Travel In The U.S. (Podcast)

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
In this podcast, Meagan Dziura (Raleigh) and Derek Maka (Boston)
discuss the intricacies of business travel to the United States and
the importance of adhering to visa regulations. The speakers cover
the limitations of B-1 visas and ESTA authorizations, the risks
associated with unauthorized work, and alternative visa options
such as the intermittent L-1 and TN visas for frequent business
travelers.