Ensuring Smooth Entry: Managing Business Travel In The U.S. (Podcast)

In this podcast, Meagan Dziura (Raleigh) and Derek Maka (Boston) discuss the intricacies of business travel to the United States and the importance of adhering to visa regulations. The speakers cover the limitations of B-1 visas and ESTA authorizations, the risks associated with unauthorized work, and alternative visa options such as the intermittent L-1 and TN visas for frequent business travelers.

