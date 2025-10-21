ARTICLE
21 October 2025

H-1B Cap Season Debrief: Selection Rates, Rule Changes, And Backup Plans (Podcast)

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

In this podcast, Meagan Dziura (Raleigh) and Awanti Damle Sharda (Raleigh) provide a comprehensive update on the latest H-1B cap lottery results...
United States Immigration
Meagan E. Dziura and Awanti A. Damle
In this podcast, Meagan Dziura (Raleigh) and Awanti Damle Sharda (Raleigh) provide a comprehensive update on the latest H-1B cap lottery results, highlighting increased selection rates, a sharp drop in multiple registrations, and the potential for a new wage-weighted selection system. The speakers also discuss practical next steps for employers and employees not selected in the lottery, including alternative visa options and strategic planning for future H-1B seasons.

