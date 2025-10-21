H-1B Cap Season Debrief: Selection Rates, Rule Changes, And Backup Plans (Podcast)

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Meagan E. Dziura’s articles from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart are most popular:
in United States
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart are most popular:
within Consumer Protection topic(s)
In this podcast, Meagan Dziura (Raleigh) and Awanti Damle Sharda
(Raleigh) provide a comprehensive update on the latest H-1B cap
lottery results, highlighting increased selection rates, a sharp
drop in multiple registrations, and the potential for a new
wage-weighted selection system. The speakers also discuss practical
next steps for employers and employees not selected in the lottery,
including alternative visa options and strategic planning for
future H-1B seasons.