DHS Implements $1,000 Parole Fee Under H.R. 1

On Oct. 16, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a final rule in the Federal Register establishing a new $1,000 immigration parole fee required by the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Act. That same day, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed immediate implementation for some individuals who are granted parole, re-parole, or parole in place on or after the effective date. This fee does not impact those individuals who have traveled briefly abroad on Advance Parole that was granted based on a pending I-485 Application.

Overview of Parole and Fee Application

Parole allows DHS to permit a noncitizen to enter or remain temporarily in the United States without being formally admitted, when justified by urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Parole is discretionary and temporary; it does not confer visa status or a path to permanent residence. The $1,000 fee applies when DHS grants parole, not when a request is filed, and it may also apply to individuals previously granted parole who are re-paroled or extended after Oct. 16, 2025. Individuals who already hold valid parole granted before that date are not charged retroactively. The fee attaches only when a new grant of parole is issued. As a result, DHS will not collect or bill for the fee on existing parole periods, though future extensions or re-paroles will trigger payment.

Frequency and Duration of the Fee

The fee is assessed each time parole is granted, including initial approval, re-parole, or extension. It covers the entire period authorized in a single grant and is not charged per entry while that parole remains valid. For example, if a parole document permits multiple entries during its validity, those re-entries are covered by the same fee. However, any new parole authorization or extension will require a new $1,000 payment. A family of four paroled under a humanitarian program would owe $4,000 upon approval, and another $4,000 if re-paroled later. The structure is per grant, not per household or lifetime.

Payment Procedures and Timing

The rule provides that the fee is due at the time parole is granted. USCIS will collect payment for parole and re-parole requests it adjudicates, typically those filed on Form I-131; U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will collect the fee at ports of entry; and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will collect it for individuals paroled from custody. Each agency will issue a conditional approval notice requiring payment before parole becomes effective. To date, USCIS has not indicated how long applicants will have to make payment after receiving a conditional approval. The Federal Register specifies only that the notice will "specify a date by which payment of the fee must be made." Until DHS issues further guidance, applicants may expect a short payment window and plan accordingly.

Limited Exceptions and Employer Carve-Outs

DHS may waive the fee in limited cases where the applicant meets one of 10 statutory exceptions, including life-threatening medical emergencies, organ donation, accompanying parents or guardians of affected minors, urgent family visits or funerals, adopted children with critical medical needs, individuals paroled to attend immigration proceedings, certain Cuban or Haitian entrants defined in §501(e) of the Refugee Education Assistance Act of 1980 (including participants in the Cuban and Haitian Family Reunification Parole programs), and those whose parole provides a significant public benefit such as law-enforcement cooperation.

The rule includes an exception for adjustment of status applicants (Form I-485) who travel briefly abroad and return to the United States on an advance parole. This category covers both employment-based and family-based green card applicants who are beneficiaries of I-140 or I-130 petitions. The rule expressly exempts them from the new $1,000 fee when re-entering on a valid advance parole associated with a pending adjustment application. However, DHS has not defined what constitutes a "brief" trip abroad for purposes of this exception, leaving some ambiguity as to the duration of travel that will preserve eligibility for the fee exemption.

Who Is Most Affected

The group most affected by the rule are humanitarian and discretionary parole recipients, including nationals of Afghanistan, Ukraine, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, among others, paroled under case-by-case or programmatic DHS initiatives. These individuals often must renew parole periodically to maintain lawful presence or employment authorization. For these individuals, the recurring $1,000 per-person fee represents a new cost consideration, particularly for families or sponsors who manage parole renewals every one to two years.

Implications for Employers and HR Teams

Although employer-sponsored green-card applicants remain exempt, the rule adds complexity for organizations supporting humanitarian, dependent, or discretionary parole cases. A $1,000 payment per grant is a material cost, and conditional approvals may require careful monitoring to avoid lapses.

HR and legal teams should consider:

Incorporating the new fee into global-mobility and immigration budgets,

Confirming payment timelines upon receipt of conditional approvals,

Educating affected employees about the requirement, and

Consulting counsel to determine if an exception applies and to prepare supporting documentation.

USCIS and DHS may release further guidance clarifying payment procedures, adjudication standards, and uniform deadlines in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

The $1,000 parole fee represents a policy shift in DHS' parole framework. Employers might use the rule as an opportunity to plan, budget, and communicate with employees and better manage parole-based travel and compliance.

