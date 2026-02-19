H-1B Travel Strategy For 2026: What's New? Watch This Month's Q&A (Video)

This H-1B season is already buzzing with a few changes, confusion, and a whole lot of "Wait… can I travel?"

This H-1B season is already buzzing with a few changes, confusion, and a whole lot of "Wait... can I travel?"

This month's Q&A cuts through the noise with clear, practical answers, so you can stay informed, make confident decisions, and feel a little more in control of the process.

In this session, my Q&A will include:

✅Does the new wage-weighted lottery change anything about travel strategy?

✅If my registration is selected, can I travel before filing or approval?

✅Is USCIS or the government really looking at social media? What should I do?

These monthly Q&As are designed to be short, practical, and immediately useful, so you walk away thinking, "I'm glad I took the time to watch that."

