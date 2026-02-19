Lightning Round: Keeping Up With The Quickly Changing World Of Immigration (Podcast)

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
In this episode, Crowell's Rebecca Springer, Sharmistha Das, and Keith Harrison discuss the key updates that employers should be aware of concerning ICE enforcement, H1-B visas, Temporary Protected Status...
