Lightning Round: Keeping Up With The Quickly Changing World Of Immigration (Podcast)

In this episode, Crowell's Rebecca Springer, Sharmistha Das, and Keith Harrison discuss the key updates that employers should be aware of concerning ICE enforcement, H1-B visas, Temporary Protected Status, and other immigration policy issues. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

