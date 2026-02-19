ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Lightning Round: Keeping Up With The Quickly Changing World Of Immigration (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Crowell's Rebecca Springer, Sharmistha Das, and Keith Harrison discuss the key updates that employers should be aware of concerning ICE enforcement, H1-B visas, Temporary Protected Status...
United States Immigration
Rebecca Springer,Sharmistha Das, and Keith Harrison
Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
  • within Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Law Department Performance topic(s)

In this episode, Crowell's Rebecca Springer, Sharmistha Das, and Keith Harrison discuss the key updates that employers should be aware of concerning ICE enforcement, H1-B visas, Temporary Protected Status, and other immigration policy issues. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Rebecca Springer
Rebecca Springer
Photo of Sharmistha Das
Sharmistha Das
Photo of Keith Harrison
Keith Harrison
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More