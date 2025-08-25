Lightning Round: Expansive Or Restrictive? The State Of Antidiscrimination Laws Across The US (Podcast)

Crowell's Rebecca Springer and Stephon Howie discuss some recent developments in state anti-discrimination laws and what employers should know to ensure compliance with these laws. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's biweekly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

