IRS Announces 2026 Employee Benefit Plan Limits

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the cost-of-living adjustments to the applicable dollar limits for various employer-sponsored retirement and welfare plans for 2026.

Most of the dollar limits that are subject to adjustment for cost-of-living increases will increase for 2026. The Social Security Administration released separately the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security Tax.

The table below compares the applicable dollar limits for certain employee benefit programs and the Social Security wage base for 2025 and 2026.*

RETIREMENT PLAN LIMITS (guidance link) 2025 2026 Annual compensation limit $350,000 ↑ $360,000 401(k), 403(b), and 457(b) before-tax contributions $23,500 ↑ $24,500 Catch-up contributions (if age 50 or older) $7,500 ↑ $8,000 Catch-up contributions (individuals who attain age 60, 61, 62, or 63 in 2026) $11,250 = $11,250 Limit on compensation in prior year requiring catch-up contributions to be Roth N/A $150,000 Limit on contributions to emergency savings accounts in defined contribution plans $2,500 ↑ $2,600 In-service withdrawal for victims of domestic abuse limit $10,300 ↑ $10,500 Highly compensated employee threshold $160,000 = $160,000 Key employee officer compensation threshold $230,000 ↑ $235,000 Defined benefit plan annual benefit and accrual limit $280,000 ↑ $290,000 Defined contribution plan annual contribution limit $70,000 ↑ $72,000 Employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) limit for determining the lengthening of the general five-year distribution period $280,000 ↑ $290,000 ESOP limit for determining the maximum account balance subject to the general five-year distribution period $1,415,000 ↑ $1,455,000 HEALTH AND WELFARE PLAN LIMITS (guidance links here, here, and here) 2025 2026 Health Flexible Spending Accounts Maximum salary reduction limit $3,300 ↑ $3,400 Health FSA Carryover Limit $660 ↑ $680 Dependent Care Flexible Spending Accounts± If employee is married and filing a joint return or if the employee is a single parent $5,000 ↑ $7,500 In employee is married but filing separately $2,500 ↑ $3,750 Excepted Benefit Health Reimbursement Arrangements (EBHRAs) $2,150 ↑ $2,200 Qualified Transportation Fringe Benefit and Qualified Parking (monthly limit) $325 ↑ $340 High-Deductible Health Plans (HDHP) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA) HDHP – Maximum annual out-of-pocket limit (excluding premiums): Self-only coverage $8,300 ↑ $8,500 Family coverage $16,600 ↑ $17,000 HDHP – Minimum annual deductible: Self-only coverage $1,650 ↑ $1,700 Family coverage $3,300 ↑ $3,400 HSA – Annual contribution limit: Self-only coverage $4,300 ↑ $4,400 Family coverage $8,550 ↑ $8,750 Catch-up contributions (age 55 or older)± $1,000 = $1,000 Direct Primary Care Monthly Membership Fee Self-Only Coverage N/A $150 Family Coverage N/A $300 SOCIAL SECURITY WAGE BASE (guidance link) 2025 2026 Social Security Maximum Taxable Earnings $176,100 ↑ $184,500

Plan sponsors should update payroll and plan administration systems for the 2026 cost-of-living adjustments and incorporate the new limits into relevant participant communications, like open enrollment materials and summary plan descriptions.

*The dollar limits are generally applied on a calendar year basis; however, certain dollar limits are applied on a plan-year, tax-year, or limitation-year basis.

± Not indexed for cost-of-living adjustments, with the exception of limited guidance issued for certain years.

