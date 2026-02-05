ARTICLE
5 February 2026

AI For In-House HR And Counsel: What To Consider

Artificial intelligence tools are a part of day-to-day operations for in-house HR teams and legal departments. From drafting policies to reviewing resumes and summarizing regulations, AI can be an efficient first step...
Neva Stotler and Anna Truckley
Artificial intelligence tools are a part of day-to-day operations for in-house HR teams and legal departments.

From drafting policies to reviewing resumes and summarizing regulations, AI can be an efficient first step—but it should never be the last. Used without appropriate safeguards, AI can create real compliance, discrimination, and governance risks.

Don't Take Regulatory Answers at Face Value

AI can summarize employment laws and regulatory frameworks, but it does not "know" the law. Information may be incomplete, oversimplified, or out of date. When using AI for legal or regulatory questions, organizations should require references to the actual statute, regulation, or agency guidance and verify the information by reviewing the primary source. Ask AI to provide you with a citation or source for its work and double check it.

Resume Screening and Hiring: Discrimination Risk Remains Front and Center

AI-assisted hiring tools can increase efficiency, but they can also replicate or amplify bias embedded in training data or selection criteria. Even neutral-seeming filters may have a disparate impact on protected groups. Employers should avoid fully automated hiring decisions, monitor AI outputs for potential bias, and ensure human review remains part of the decision-making process. If your HR technology vendor uses AI, diligence should go beyond marketing claims. In-house counsel and HR should understand how tools are tested for bias and accuracy, what audits or validation processes exist, and whether documentation is available to support compliance. You should maintain documentation on how testing is done and the periodic testing results. It will be required in defending discrimination charges and litigation regarding hiring, promotions or where AI-aided decisions are made.

A Note on UNESCO and Global AI Ethics

For multinational employers and organizations operating in or alongside government frameworks, international guidance also plays an important role. UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence—adopted by nearly 200 countries—is particularly relevant in global and public-sector contexts. While not legally binding for most employers, it provides thoughtful and well-developed principles on ethical AI use, including transparency, human oversight, fairness, and non-discrimination. It can serve as a valuable benchmark for responsible AI governance where local laws are evolving or inconsistent. Ask your AI platform to provide you with a copy.

The Bottom Line

AI can be a valuable tool for in-house HR and counsel—but only when paired with verification, oversight, and professional judgment. AI should support, not replace, human decision-making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

