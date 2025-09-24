Lightning Round: AI Legislation And Regulation: Themes And Trends (Podcast)

Crowell's Rebecca Springer and Jillian Ambrose discuss AI in the workplace focusing on the current and projected landscape of state-level legislation and regulation around AI in employment. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's biweekly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

