Lightning Round: Government Shutdown—Some Wage-Hour And Notice Watch-Outs For Employers (Podcast)

Crowell's Rebecca Springer and Andrew Bagley discuss the legal implications for employers during the government shutdown including wage and hour issues that arise for government contractors. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's biweekly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

