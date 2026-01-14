This Week From The Hill (January 11 – 17, 2026)

On December 19, the tri-agencies issued a proposed rule on transparency in health care pricing. The proposed rule follows the 2020 Transparency in Coverage rule and a 2025 executive order entitled, "Making America Healthy Again by Empowering Patients with Clear, Accurate, and Actionable Healthcare Pricing Information." Users of the resulting data since the 2020 rule's promulgation have found it cumbersome or duplicative, so this proposed rule aims to "simplify how data is organized, eliminate unnecessary information, and make consumer-facing cost tools more accessible to more consumers," according to a press release. A Groom alert with more information is forthcoming.

