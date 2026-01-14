Deadline Ahead: Pay Data Reporting Obligations For Massachusetts Employers

Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:
As the February 2, 2026, pay data reporting deadline draws near, Massachusetts employers with 100 or more employees should take proactive steps to comply with their obligations. Employers should ensure that wage data reports are accurate, complete, and filed on time. Read more about these reporting requirements, timelines, and key compliance considerations.
