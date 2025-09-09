ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Lightning Round: Faith At Work—What Employers Need To Know About Religious Accommodations (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
Crowell's Rebecca Springer and Corey Hirsch-Lestienne discuss recent developments regarding an employer's obligation to accommodate employees' sincerely held religious beliefs...
United States Employment and HR
Rebecca Springer and Corey B. Hirsch-Lestienne

Crowell's Rebecca Springer and Corey Hirsch-Lestienne discuss recent developments regarding an employer's obligation to accommodate employees' sincerely held religious beliefs and practices and what employers should know if employees request religious accommodations to ensure that they are compliant with the law. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's biweekly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rebecca Springer
Rebecca Springer
Person photo placeholder
Corey B. Hirsch-Lestienne
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More