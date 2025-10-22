ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Lightning Round: Navigating Social Media In The 2025 Workplace—What Employers Need To Know

Crowell's Rebecca Springer and Ted North discuss employees' use of social media and what employers need to know in 2025.
Rebecca Springer and Ted North
Crowell's Rebecca Springer and Ted North discuss employees' use of social media and what employers need to know in 2025. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's biweekly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

