14 January 2026

California Employers: Update Your Posters

The California Department of Labor Standards Enforcement recently released a revised Healthy Workplaces/Healthy Families Act (HWHFA) poster reflecting recent...
United States California Employment and HR
The California Department of Labor Standards Enforcement recently released a revised Healthy Workplaces/Healthy Families Act (HWHFA) poster reflecting recent amendments to the state paid sick leave law. California employers must promptly update their workplace postings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

