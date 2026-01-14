California Employers: Update Your Posters

Katharine Weber’s articles from Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:

The California Department of Labor Standards Enforcement recently released a revised Healthy Workplaces/Healthy Families Act (HWHFA) poster reflecting recent amendments to the state paid sick leave law. California employers must promptly update their workplace postings.

