12 January 2026

California Labor Commissioner Publishes Updated Paid Sick Leave Posting

California employers must promptly update their workplace postings because the Department of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) recently released a revised Healthy Workplaces/Healthy Families Act (HWHFA) poster reflecting recent amendments to the state paid sick leave.

In 2024, California passed a bill that amended leave rights for employees pertaining to victims' leave and attendance at court hearings and jury duty. In 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 406, which made technical changes to the state paid sick leave statute to clarify that employees could use paid sick leave during those types of leaves.

Employees are able to use paid sick leave for the following additional reasons:

  • To serve on a jury
  • To appear in court to comply with a subpoena or other court order as a witness in a judicial proceeding
  • If the employee is a victim of a qualifying act of violence and needs to obtain relief to ensure their health, safety, or welfare, or that of their child
  • If the employee or their family member is a victim of certain types of violent or serious crimes, they need to attend judicial proceedings related to the crime or any proceeding where their rights are an issue
  • To obtain specific victim-related treatment and services (if the employee works for an employer with 25 or more employees)

The revised poster also informs employees of the basics of paid sick leave entitlement and usage, including that employees can use it for the diagnosis, care, or treatment of an existing health condition or preventive care for themselves or a family member, and that employers are prohibited from discriminating or retaliating against employees who request or use paid sick leave.

Employers should confirm that they have the current version of the poster, which is dated January 2026, displayed in a location where employees can easily see and read it.

