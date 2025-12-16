From TradFi To Crypto: Legal Strategies For Blockchain Innovation (Video)

What are some of the key differences between traditional securities investing and crypto? In this episode of Leading on Crypto, Dechert partner Neel Maitra sits down with Katrina Paglia, Chief Legal Officer at Pantera – one of the world's premier crypto-focused venture funds. Katrina traces her career path from traditional finance and hedge funds to Coinbase and now Pantera and explains how crypto venture investing differs from traditional securities, key regulatory and compliance challenges for crypto funds, legal tactics shaping the next wave of blockchain innovation and more.

