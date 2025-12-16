Chris Carney authored the article "Another Voice: American security depends on keeping up with AI" (subscription required) for The Buffalo News.

Chris Carney authored the article " Another Voice: American security depends on keeping up with AI" (subscription required) for The Buffalo News. The article examines the importance of utilizing AI to safeguard the U.S., and begins:

Microsoft's latest cybersecurity report should be a wake-up call for policymakers from Albany to Washington: Russia and China and other adversaries are using artificial intelligence to supercharge cyberattacks against the United States.

Moscow and Beijing have long relied on propaganda and disinformation to weaken adversaries. Now they're using AI to amplify these efforts. And their common target is the United States.

Used wisely, AI will strengthen America's cybersecurity, drive economic growth and create better jobs for working families across the country. That's why our mission isn't to slow AI down, but to keep ahead of our adversaries in developing and deploying it.

If China's authoritarian-based AI, built on censorship, control and surveillance, becomes embedded in the world's digital infrastructure, free expression and open inquiry will disappear.

We must meet them with equal innovative might − grounded in democratic principles, not totalitarian control.

Chris represented Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District for two terms and was a tenured professor of political science specializing in international relations at Penn State University. Prior to running for Congress, Chris worked at the Pentagon for four years on strategic analysis of the global terrorist threat. He ran the Department of Defense's Policy Counterterrorism Evaluation Group (PCTEG) and was the "Special Projects" intelligence officer for two tours during Operation Southern Watch.

