Eight Years To Eight Weeks: Advanced AI Models Are Reshaping Vulnerability Management (Podcast)

How are frontier AI models transforming vulnerability management in enterprise security? Cisco's Senior Director for Technology Policy reveals how advanced AI helped review 1.8 billion lines of code in eight weeks instead of eight years, while maintaining just 3% false positives. The discussion explores the delicate balance between giving defenders early access to cutting-edge models and the practical challenges of accelerating patch cycles in an AI-driven security landscape.

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In this episode, Stephen Lilley and Veronica Glick sit down with Eric Wenger, Cisco’s Senior Director for Technology Policy, to discuss how frontier AI models are reshaping vulnerability management. Eric shares insights from Cisco's participation in Project Glasswing and Project Daybreak, including how advanced models helped the company review 1.8 billion lines of code in eight weeks rather than an estimated eight years, while keeping false positives to roughly 3%. The conversation covers the tension between granting defenders’ early access to cutting-edge models and getting innovative technology to market quickly, government initiatives like the AI vulnerability clearinghouse, and why fundamentals like multi-factor authentication and least-privilege access remain more important than ever. Eric closes with a grounded take: rather than fearing a science-fiction AI takeover, organizations should focus on accelerating patch cycles and shoring up the basics that have always mattered.

Show Notes:

(00:02) Introduction to AI Security and the Law

(01:53) From Cybercrime Prosecutor to AI Security Leader

(05:25) The AI Inflection Point

(09:20) Cisco's Role in the AI Security Ecosystem

(10:50) Inside Project Glasswing and Project Daybreak

(12:05) What Cisco Learned: Speed, Accuracy, and the Right Model for the Job

(16:55) Rethinking Patch Cadence and Regulatory Expectations

(19:45) Government Initiatives: The AI EO and Project Gold Eagle

(23:00) Model Access, Scarcity, and Tools for Defenders

(29:00) Closing Thoughts: Back to Basics

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