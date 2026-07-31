Zviad Guruli Explores Technology-Assisted Review For The Next Generation Of Lawyers

As technology continues to transform the discovery landscape, WilmerHale Director of eDiscovery and Data Analytics, Zviad Guruli, is helping the next generation of lawyers better understand technology-assisted review (TAR), one of the profession's most important tools for managing the cost and complexity of discovery.

In "10 Things New Lawyers Should Know About Technology-Assisted Review," published by the American Bar Association, Guruli provides practical guidance on how lawyers can effectively navigate technology-driven document review and discovery workflows. Drawing on his experience advising clients and legal teams on eDiscovery strategy, he explores the foundational concepts behind TAR and explains why an understanding of these tools is increasingly important for early-career lawyers.

The article examines how technology can help legal teams manage large volumes of electronically stored information more efficiently while maintaining defensible review practices. Guruli also discusses the growing role of emerging technologies in discovery, emphasizing the importance of understanding the full range of available tools and approaches.

"Document review remains the single most expensive part of discovery, and TAR continues to drive real efficiency," Guruli writes. He encourages young lawyers to develop familiarity with discovery technology and to collaborate across legal and technical disciplines to deliver effective results for clients.

Read the full article here.