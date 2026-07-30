2026 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report: What Executive Leaders Need To Know

For years, cybersecurity advice focused on protecting passwords and training employees to recognize phishing emails. While those remain important, the 2026 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report ("DBIR") identifies a significant shift in how organizations are being compromised.

For the first time in the report's 19-year history, the most common way attackers gain initial access is by exploiting known software vulnerabilities, rather than by stealing usernames and passwords. Approximately 31% of analyzed breaches began with the exploitation of software vulnerabilities, surpassing credential theft as the leading method of intrusion.

The message for business leaders is straightforward: cybercriminals are increasingly targeting organizations that are slow to fix known weaknesses in their technology, and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are allowing attackers to find and exploit those weaknesses much faster than in the past.

What Changed?

Historically, many cyberattacks began with a phishing email that tricked an employee into revealing a password.

That remains a common tactic, but, according to the DBIR, attackers are increasingly taking a different approach. Rather than trying to convince someone to make a mistake, they are simply scanning the internet for organizations running software with known security flaws.

If a company has not installed available security updates ("patches"), attackers can often gain access without needing an employee to click a malicious link or disclose a password. In other words, the front door is increasingly being left unlocked—not because someone gave away the key, but because the lock itself was never repaired.

Why This Is Happening

The report points to several trends driving this change.

AI is accelerating attacks. AI tools allow attackers to identify vulnerable systems and develop exploits far more quickly than in previous years. What once took weeks or months can now occur within hours after a vulnerability becomes publicly known.

Organizations cannot patch fast enough. Most businesses operate hundreds or thousands of software applications and connected devices. Installing security updates across all of those systems requires planning, testing, and coordination. Attackers know this and are exploiting the gap between the release of a security update and its installation. The DBIR notes that organizations often leave critical vulnerabilities unremediated for extended periods, giving attackers ample opportunity to strike.

Internet-facing technology continues to expand. Cloud services, remote work, vendor integrations, and internet-connected applications have increased the number of systems that can potentially be targeted.

Why This Matters to Business Leaders

This shift has important implications beyond the IT department.

First, cybersecurity is increasingly becoming an issue of operational discipline rather than simply employee awareness.

Many organizations have invested heavily in phishing awareness training, which remains valuable. However, training employees cannot prevent an attacker from exploiting an unpatched software vulnerability.

Second, speed matters more than ever.

The period between the public disclosure of a vulnerability and active exploitation continues to shrink. Delaying security updates by weeks—or even days—can materially increase organizational risk.

Third, governance is becoming increasingly important.

Boards and executive leadership should understand not merely whether the organization performs vulnerability management, but how quickly critical vulnerabilities are identified, prioritized, and remediated.

Questions Executives Should Be Asking

Business leaders need not become cybersecurity experts, but they should expect clear answers to several fundamental questions:

How quickly do we deploy critical security updates?

Do we know which systems are exposed to the internet?

Are critical vulnerabilities prioritized based on actual business risk?

How are third-party vendors managing vulnerabilities that could affect us?

Do we routinely verify that critical systems have been updated successfully?

If a critical vulnerability is announced tomorrow, how quickly could we respond?

These questions focus management attention on reducing organizational risk rather than simply measuring technical activity.

Practical Steps Organizations Should Consider

The report reinforces that organizations do not necessarily need more cybersecurity tools. Instead, they should execute the fundamentals consistently.

Key priorities include:

Maintaining a complete inventory of internet-facing systems.

Applying critical security updates as quickly as practical.

Using multifactor authentication to reduce the impact of compromised credentials.

Regularly scanning systems to identify known vulnerabilities.

Monitoring third-party vendors whose systems may provide a pathway into the organization.

Maintaining a tested incident response plan so the organization can respond quickly if an intrusion occurs.

Bottom Line

The 2026 Verizon DBIR demonstrates that cybersecurity risk is evolving. While stolen passwords and phishing remain significant threats, attackers are increasingly relying on known software vulnerabilities as their preferred point of entry.

For executives, the takeaway is clear: organizations that can rapidly identify and remediate software vulnerabilities will be significantly better positioned to reduce the likelihood of a serious breach. In today's threat environment, timely maintenance of technology infrastructure is no longer simply an IT operational issue—it is a core component of enterprise risk management.