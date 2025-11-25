Lightning Round: DEI Executive Orders—Where We Are Ten Months Later (Podcast)

- in United States
- with readers working within the Utilities industries
- within Coronavirus (COVID-19), Insurance and Law Department Performance topic(s)
In this episode, Crowell's Rebecca Springer, Katie Erno, Anuj Vohra, and Alexander Kramer recap the executive orders regarding employer diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") practices signed by President Trump when he first took office, their impact on the private sector, especially government contractors, over the last ten months, and what we are seeing from the government on investigation and enforcement. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.
