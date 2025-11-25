ARTICLE
25 November 2025

From Compliance Certification To False Claim: The New DEI Risks Facing Federal-Funding Recipients (Video)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Diana R. Shaw
As organizations navigate the evolving DEI landscape under Executive Order 14173, the stakes have never been higher. Because federal-funding recipients must now certify that they do not engage in "illegal DEI," any missteps could trigger costly False Claims Act exposure. In our latest video, Wiley's Diana Shaw breaks down what may constitute "illegal DEI" and emphasizes the importance of proactive compliance, outlining practical steps organizations can take now to mitigate risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Diana R. Shaw
