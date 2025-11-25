From Compliance Certification To False Claim: The New DEI Risks Facing Federal-Funding Recipients (Video)

As organizations navigate the evolving DEI landscape under Executive Order 14173, the stakes have never been higher. Because federal-funding recipients must now certify that they do not engage in "illegal DEI," any missteps could trigger costly False Claims Act exposure. In our latest video, Wiley's Diana Shaw breaks down what may constitute "illegal DEI" and emphasizes the importance of proactive compliance, outlining practical steps organizations can take now to mitigate risk.

