Turning Insight Into Impact: Why Soft Skills Matter For FP&A Pros

On a recent episode of FP&A Unlocked, which I co-hosted alongside host Paul Barnhurst, we were joined by guest Rosemary Linden and discussed career pivots, failures, and the soft skills that define leadership within FP&A. Listen to the podcast episode here.

Failure as a Turning Point

Soft skills are tested most evidently through failure, which is not a career setback but a critical learning opportunity that shapes stronger, more self-aware leaders. Early in my career, I reported directly to the CFO at a large public company and was assigned to build a technically strong IT cost-allocation model. My results were praised, yet the CFO told me, "But you failed miserably" (podcast timestamp: [07:00]). I had focused entirely on the analysis and didn't keep IT leaders in-the-loop as I built my solution, prompting them to build their own solution with buy-in, while my work was sidelined. That moment taught me a pivotal lesson: even flawless analysis can fail without empathy, communication, and alignment. I took this as an opportunity to "treat failure as information and not as my identity" ([19:09]).

The problem wasn't my technical expertise; it was how I engaged with stakeholders. I hadn't anticipated reactions, built trust, or brought leaders along, and that lack of empathy turned potential collaborators into opponents. To be an effective finance leader, you must influence without authority, communicate clearly, and cultivate trust to ensure decisions move forward. As Rosemary noted, "the way you say things can matter just as much as what you say." Clear, transparent communication makes insights actionable, and influence makes leadership strategic ([22:45]). By leaning into empathy and influence, I turned technical skill into real leadership—and measurable success.

Riveron CEO, Sam Shaw, echoed this in a Consulting Magazine interview where he stated that strong partnerships start with empathy. It allows you to anticipate reactions, tailor messaging, and bring stakeholders along, making it one of the most underrated skill sets in leadership ([08:34]).

Great FP&A: Clarity, Influence, and Foresight

Those same soft skills don't just prevent failure; they define what great FP&A looks like in practice. As Rosemary explained, great FP&A rests on three core pillars:

Clarity: Translate complex data into actionable insights that decision-makers can quickly grasp, ensuring your analysis drives impact rather than just reports. Influence: Persuade stakeholders to act on recommendations, because FP&A rarely controls business execution, turning insights into outcomes. Foresight: Anticipate risks, identify opportunities, and help the business prepare for what's ahead, positioning FP&A as a forward-looking strategic partner.

Empathy, collaboration, and clear communication amplify each pillar. The how matters as much as the what: tone, delivery, and stakeholder buy-in can determine whether insights are embraced or ignored. FP&A professionals who engage early, listen first, and bring others along are far more effective than those who simply present "correct" answers. The value of FP&A is highest before decisions are made—your ability to influence and communicate determines whether you shape strategy or simply explain results ([23:12]).

The transition to a leader—and a strategic one—happens when you stop solving problems alone and start shaping decisions with others. By reframing failures as lessons rather than reflections of self-worth, I strengthened my ability to navigate uncertainty and support others along the way.

As FP&A roles and other leadership positions within the office of the CFO continue to evolve, they are demanding a stronger ability to collaborate effectively and make a strategic impact. Soft skills aren't just nice to have; they are necessary to bring people along with you in your career—and without them, your career and leadership abilities will be hindered ([08:34]). Ultimately, leadership isn't defined by the answers you produce, but by the people you bring with you to act on them.

