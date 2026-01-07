NYLTA Effective January 1, 2026, With Application Limited To Foreign-Formed LLC's Registered In NY

A Senate bill intended to retain more expansive application of the NYLTA was vetoed by the New York governor.

As a result, only LLC entities that are organized outside the United States and registered or planning to register to do business in New York should prepare to meet the updated reporting deadline for initial reports. Existing foreign LLCs registered in NY must comply by January 1, 2027. Foreign entities registered after January 1, 2026, must comply within 30 days of registration.

On December 19, 2025, New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed Senate Bill 8432, leaving the NY LLC Transparency Act (NYLTA) unchanged. The governor's veto means that the NYLTA, when implemented on January 1, 2026, will apply only to limited liability companies (LLCs) organized outside the United States that register to do business in the state of New York and only beneficial owners that are non-U.S. persons need to be reported.

Senate Bill 8432 was an attempt to decouple the NYLTA from the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) definitions, which were narrowed by FinCEN's March 2025 Interim Final Rule, revising the term "reporting company" to include only entities formed under the laws of a foreign country and exempting reporting companies from reporting the beneficial ownership of any U.S. persons who are beneficial owners. For more information, see our CTA Interim Final Rule overview here .

Governor Hochul explained that she vetoed the bill based on her belief that the NYLTA should mirror federal reporting requirements under the CTA and not impose additional burdens on New York businesses. On this basis, we can expect that any future expansion of the CTA would likely be met with a corollary expansion of the NYLTA.