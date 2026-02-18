H-1B Visa Lottery Changes – What Should US Employers Expect In 2026 And Beyond? (Podcast)

- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Criminal Law and Tax topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Healthcare, Technology and Transport industries
In our latest episode of Workforce WorldView, Gregory Wald and Samuel Mudrick, partners in our Business Immigration team, discuss the US H-1B specialty occupation visa, a high-skilled visa often used by US employers looking to fill roles that routinely go unfilled due to domestic skills shortages.
They talk through how to apply for an H-1B visa, including H-1B visa requirements and the H-1B registration process, commonly known as the H-1B lottery. The discussion also provides practical guidance on navigating 2026 H-1B visa lottery changes, including the shift toward a wage‑weighted selection system and the implications of the introduction of a US$100,000 fee for certain first‑time applicants.
Key questions we answer in this episode
1. What are H-1B visas?
2. How does an H-1B differ to a green card?
3. What H-1B requirements must US employers meet to secure the visa?
4. What is the H-1B visa lottery?
5. How and when do employers submit their H-1B lottery registration?
6. How should employers approach the weighted wage-level process?
