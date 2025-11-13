ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Preparing For The Post Government Shutdown Slowdown

MG
Marks Gray

Contributor

Marks Gray logo

With solid roots in Jacksonville, Marks Gray is one of Northeast Florida’s leading business law firms. Our team of client-focused attorneys endeavor to work with clients during every step of the process to not only meet, but exceed expectations. We are committed to excellence by handling each matter with unparalleled customer service, efficiency, and professionalism. Our clients, community leaders, and legal peers value us because they trust in our ability to serve a diverse set of clients with a unique set of business needs. Marks Gray is able to add value to a client’s business by serving as a key partner while helping them navigate the myriad opportunities and varied challenges inherent in today’s ever changing business landscape.

Explore Firm Details
As we navigate another wave of uncertainty, one thing is clear: this government shutdown will leave ripple effects across workplaces for weeks, if not months
United States Immigration
Giselle Carson
Giselle Carson’s articles from Marks Gray are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
Marks Gray are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Technology and Intellectual Property topic(s)

As we navigate another wave of uncertainty, one thing is clear: this government shutdown will leave ripple effects across workplaces for weeks, if not months.

While the government is expected to reopen soon, the impact on employers and their teams will extend well beyond the announcement.

Backlogs in immigration petitions, visa applications, and compliance reviews are inevitable—and proactive planning now will make all the difference.

What to Expect

  • USCIS and DOL Backlogs: Expect longer processing times for H-1Bs, PERMs, LCAs, and related filings.
    • If you've been waiting to start a green card (PERM) process, consider this your reminder to begin now.
  • Consular Delays: Visa stamping and appointment scheduling will take time to normalize.
  • Uneven Prioritization: Some petitions may be expedited, while others stall—making careful planning essential.

How To Prepare

  • Plan Strategically: Build in extra lead time for hires, transfers, and renewals.
  • Stay Informed: Follow updates from USCIS, the Department of Labor, and consulates.
  • Communicate Early and Plan for Flexibility: This will reduce stress and allow for shifts if needed.

Even after the lights come back on, things won't move at full speed immediately.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Giselle Carson
Giselle Carson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More