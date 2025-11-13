Preparing For The Post Government Shutdown Slowdown

Giselle Carson’s articles from Marks Gray are most popular:

As we navigate another wave of uncertainty, one thing is clear: this government shutdown will leave ripple effects across workplaces for weeks, if not months.

While the government is expected to reopen soon, the impact on employers and their teams will extend well beyond the announcement.

Backlogs in immigration petitions, visa applications, and compliance reviews are inevitable—and proactive planning now will make all the difference.

What to Expect

USCIS and DOL Backlogs: Expect longer processing times for H-1Bs, PERMs, LCAs, and related filings. If you've been waiting to start a green card (PERM) process, consider this your reminder to begin now.

Expect longer processing times for H-1Bs, PERMs, LCAs, and related filings. Consular Delays: Visa stamping and appointment scheduling will take time to normalize.

Visa stamping and appointment scheduling will take time to normalize. Uneven Prioritization: Some petitions may be expedited, while others stall—making careful planning essential.

How To Prepare

Plan Strategically: Build in extra lead time for hires, transfers, and renewals.

Build in extra lead time for hires, transfers, and renewals. Stay Informed: Follow updates from USCIS, the Department of Labor, and consulates.

Follow updates from USCIS, the Department of Labor, and consulates. Communicate Early and Plan for Flexibility: This will reduce stress and allow for shifts if needed.

Even after the lights come back on, things won't move at full speed immediately.

