President Trump Issues Expanded Travel Ban Effective January 1, 2026

On December 16, 2025, President Trump issued an expanded travel ban that now includes 39 countries as well as individuals with travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority. This new travel ban takes effect at 12:01 am ET on January 1, 2026. The travel ban Proclamation and accompanying Fact Sheet assert the stated goal of protecting the United States from "foreign terrorists or other threats to our national security," which was also expressed in Executive Order 14161 issued on January 20, 2025.

With some exceptions listed below, the travel ban impacts nationals of certain countries who:

are outside the United States on January 1, 2026; and

do not have a valid visa issued prior to January 1, 2026.

Permanent residents, and individuals with valid US visas issued prior to January 1, 2026, are still admissible to the United States. It is unclear if individuals with other existing, valid travel documents (such as parole) are admissible to the US on or after January 1.

Conflicting Language in the Travel Ban Proclamation

The Proclamation, like the prior travel ban Proclamation issued on June 4, 2025, contains conflicting language, and appears to provide broad discretion to consular officers to reduce the validity of existing visas. We advise that all nationals of the 39 impacted countries who are not permanent residents seek legal advice prior to departing the United States.

Impacted Countries

Nineteen countries are now subject to "full entry restrictions" and 20 countries now have "partial entry restrictions."

Full Entry Restrictions: Nationals from 19 countries will be fully restricted due to alleged inadequate screening and vetting processes, as well as individuals with Palestinian Authority travel documents. The ban applies both to nonimmigrant and immigrant visa entrants to the United States. These countries are:

Afghanistan Haiti Somalia Burkina Faso Iran South Sudan Burma Laos Sudan Chad Libya Syria Republic of the Congo Mali Yemen Equatorial Guinea Niger Palestinian Authority travel documents Eritrea Sierra Leone

Partial Entry Restrictions: Nationals from 20 countries will now face partial restrictions. The ban applies to immigrant visa entrants, and to nonimmigrant visa entrants with B-1, B-2, B-1 / B-2, F, M, and J visas. These countries are:

Angola Gabon Togo Antigua and Barbuda The Gambia Tonga Benin Malawi Turkmenistan (only immigrant visa entries are barred; the nonimmigrant ban has been removed) Burundi Mauritania Venezuela Côte d'Ivoire Nigeria Zambia Cuba Senegal Zimbabwe Dominica Tanzania

Exemptions

The Proclamation includes exceptions for:

Lawful permanent residents of the US.

Dual nationals who enter on a passport from a country that is not on the travel ban list.

Existing visa holders.

Individuals with a visa in certain visa categories:

Individuals with a valid nonimmigrant visa in the following classifications: A-1, A-2, C-2, C-3, G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1, NATO‑2, NATO-3, NATO-4, NATO-5, or NATO-6; any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State; special immigrant visas for US Government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D); and immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran.



Individuals whose entry is deemed in the US national interest.

Prior exemptions for certain immediate family immigrant visas, adoptions, and Afghan special immigrant visas are no longer available.

Potential Adjustments to the Travel Ban List

The Proclamation states that within 180 days, the Secretary of State will assess whether any of these travel bans should be "continued, terminated, modified, or supplemented," and that continued assessments will be made every 180 days thereafter.

