Travel Bans Implemented For 19 Countries, Effective June 9, 2025

On June 4, 2025, the White House issued a Presidential Proclamation implementing new travel restrictions for nationals of 19 countries. This proclamation comes after an interagency assessment of global visa screening, document integrity, and overstay trends ordered underExecutive Order 14161. This new proclamation cites evolving national security considerations, visa overstay rates, identity-document standards, and bilateral information-sharing practices on a country-by-country basis in order to identify which countries are impacted by the travel ban. The order categorizes countries into two tiers (full or partial ban) based on assessed risk levels and cooperation with U.S. authorities. For both categories, the proclamation applies only to foreign nationals of the designated countries who are outside of the U.S. and who do not have a valid visa as of the effective date of 12:01am EDT, June 9, 2025.

Full Entry Suspension (12 countries):

Based on country-specific criteria such as terrorist presence and visa overstay rates, entry to the U.S. is suspended for immigrant or nonimmigrant visa holders from the following countries: Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Limited Suspension for Select Nonimmigrant Visa Classes (7 countries):

The proclamation suspends entry for immigrants and nonimmigrants in B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2 (visitor), F (student), M (vocational), and J (exchange) visa categories from the following countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. Lawful permanent residents and current visa holders are exempt.

The proclamation also directs consular officers to reduce the validity of any other nonimmigrant visa issued to nationals of these countries to the extent permitted by law.

Exceptions to the Travel Ban

The proclamation only applies to foreign nationals of the designated countries who are outside of the U.S. and who do not have a valid visa as of 12:01 am, June 9, 2025. Any immigrant or nonimmigrant visas issued before the effective date will not be revoked. The ban also does not apply to individuals granted asylum by the U.S., refugees already admitted to the U.S., or individuals granted withholding of removal or protection under the Convention Against Torture.

There are some exceptions outlined for the following categories of individuals:

Lawful permanent residents ("green card" holders) of the U.S.;

Dual nationals of a designated country and a non-designated country;

Nonimmigrant visa holders in certain diplomatic categories;

Athletes or members of an athletic team and immediate relatives traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting events to be designated;

Immediate family immigrant visas with clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship;

Adoptions;

Afghan Special Immigrant Visas;

Special Immigrant Visas for United States Government employees;

Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran; and

Individuals who serve a national interest or advance a critical national interest involving the DOJ.

Ongoing Developments

The travel ban list will be reassessed and potentially updated on an ongoing basis. The Secretary of State is directed to provide a report within 90 days and every 180 days thereafter to determine whether any suspensions should be continued, terminated, modified, or supplemented. Specifically, Egypt has been identified as a country that is being reviewed to confirm the adequacy of its current screening and vetting capabilities so it may be added to the travel ban in the near future.

These developments underscore the ongoing impact of U.S. immigration policy, with the potential for significant legal and economic ramifications for affected communities.

