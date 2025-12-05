USCIS, CBP, ICE Announce New 'Inflationary Adjustments' For Certain Fees

On November 21, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced increases in fees for certain benefits as mandated by the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (H.R. 1) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026.

USCIS's notice lists the adjusted fees, effective January 1, 2026. USCIS warned that "[a]ny immigration benefit request postmarked on or after that date without the proper filing fee will be rejected." As an example, the fee for an initial asylum or initial parole applicant filing Form I-765, Employment Authorization Document, is increasing from $550 to $560. The notice explains USCIS's methodology in calculating the fee increases.

CBP's notice states that fees are increasing for enrollment in the Electronic Visa Update System (from $30 to $30.75) and the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (from $40 to $40.27), and for those paroled into the United States (from $1,000 to $1,020).

CBP said that in accordance with H.R. 1, the existing fee for Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record applications will not change for FY 2026. Accordingly, the total fee to apply for a CBP Form I-94 at a land border port of entry for FY 2026 will continue to be $30, consisting of the $6 land border fee and the $24 H.R. 1 fee. (CBP does not assess a fee for those arriving at air or sea ports of entry because they are not required to submit an application for a CBP Form I-94.)

ICE's notice states that the adjusted fee amount for individuals removed in absentia and inadmissible individuals arrested between ports of entry is increasing from $5,000 to $5,130.

